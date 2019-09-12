<
12.09.2019 15:30:00

ZETADISPLAY SUCCESSFULLY ISSUED A SEK 300 MILLION BOND LOAN

Malmö - ZetaDisplay AB (publ) (Nasdaq Stockholm: ZETA) has successfully issued 3.5-year senior unsecured SEK denominated bonds of SEK 300 million under a SEK 500 million framework. The transaction was well oversubscribed and rendered a broad interest from Nordic institutional investors. The bonds have a floating rate coupon of 3 months STIBOR + 4.75 per cent per annum and final maturity March 2023. ZetaDisplay intends to apply for listing of the bonds on the corporate bond list of Nasdaq Stockholm.

"We are very pleased by the strong interest received from bond investors across the Nordics. By issuing our first bond, we will be able to capitalise on our strong business momentum, supporting our efforts to further strengthen our leading position within Digital Signage. The proceeds from the bond provide us with a more flexible financing structure to deliver on the acceleration of ZetaDisplay’s international expansion”, CFO Ola Burmark concludes.

Nordea acted as sole bookrunner and financial advisor and Advokatfirman Vinge acted as legal adviser in the transaction.

Malmö, 12 September 2019

This is information that ZetaDisplay AB (publ) is required to disclose under the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was provided, by Per Mandorf, for publication on 12 September 2019 15:30.

For further information, please contact:

Ola Burmark, CFO
Phone +46 708-21 57 86 
Email ola.burmark@zetadisplay.com

Per Mandorf, CEO and president
Phone +46 704-25 82 34
Email per.mandorf@zetadisplay.com 

Daniel Oelker, CCO
Phone +46 708-45 80 54
Email daniel.oelker@zetadisplay.com

About ZetaDisplay 

ZetaDisplay provides visual communication solutions to influence behavior in a physical store or office environment. The company is built on a profound understanding of human behavior in decision-making situations. The total offering includes concept development software programming, deployment as well as technical contracted services. ZetaDisplay is based in Malmö, Sweden.

The company has annual net sales 400 MSEK and employs 140 employees at eight offices in six European countries. The company controls and maintains today more than 50,000 installations at customers on 50 markets. The share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

More information on www.zetadisplay.com

 

