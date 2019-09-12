ZETADISPLAY SUCCESSFULLY ISSUED A SEK 300 MILLION BOND LOAN

Malmö - ZetaDisplay AB (publ) (Nasdaq Stockholm: ZETA) has successfully issued 3.5-year senior unsecured SEK denominated bonds of SEK 300 million under a SEK 500 million framework. The transaction was well oversubscribed and rendered a broad interest from Nordic institutional investors. The bonds have a floating rate coupon of 3 months STIBOR + 4.75 per cent per annum and final maturity March 2023. ZetaDisplay intends to apply for listing of the bonds on the corporate bond list of Nasdaq Stockholm.

"We are very pleased by the strong interest received from bond investors across the Nordics. By issuing our first bond, we will be able to capitalise on our strong business momentum, supporting our efforts to further strengthen our leading position within Digital Signage. The proceeds from the bond provide us with a more flexible financing structure to deliver on the acceleration of ZetaDisplay’s international expansion”, CFO Ola Burmark concludes.

Nordea acted as sole bookrunner and financial advisor and Advokatfirman Vinge acted as legal adviser in the transaction.

Malmö, 12 September 2019

This is information that ZetaDisplay AB (publ) is required to disclose under the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was provided, by Per Mandorf, for publication on 12 September 2019 15:30.

