ZetaDisplay initiates refinancing process regarding its senior unsecured bonds first callable on 20 December 2022 and publishes financial performance for Q3 2022

SMI 10'804 0.9%  SPI 13'758 0.8%  Dow 32'403 1.3%  DAX 13'460 2.5%  Euro 0.9901 0.0%  EStoxx50 3'688 2.7%  Gold 1'669 -0.7%  Bitcoin 20'706 -0.8%  Dollar 0.9956 -0.2%  Öl 97.5 -1.3% 
Top News
Goldman Sachs-Experten: "Weiche Landung" der US-Wirtschaft wahrscheinlicher als schwere Rezession
Alphabet A -Aktie: Einschätzungen und Kursziele der Analysten im Oktober
Relief Therapeutics-Aktie: Relief veröffentlicht neue Stabilitätsdaten für Aviptadil
DKSH-Aktie: DKSH wird zum vollständigen Markeneigentümer von zwei Eisai-Pharmamarken
Deutsche Bank-Aktie nachbörslich im Plus: BaFin ruft Deutsche Bank zu Umsetzung von Anti-Geldwäsche-Massnahmen auf
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Tesla A1CX3T NEL ASA A0B733 Microsoft Corp. 870747 Amazon 906866 Siemens Energy AG ENER6Y Apple Inc. 865985 BASF BASF11 Lufthansa AG 823212 NVIDIA Corp. 918422 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Bayer BAY001 Plug Power Inc. A1JA81 Daimler Truck DTR0CK TUI TUAG00
Suche...
Login

Neu auf finanzen.ch?
Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen


ZetaDisplay AB Aktie [Valor: 2199617 / ISIN: SE0001105511]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
07.11.2022 08:00:00

ZetaDisplay initiates refinancing process regarding its senior unsecured bonds first callable on 20 December 2022 and publishes financial performance for Q3 2022

ZetaDisplay AB
2.55 EUR 0.39%
Kaufen Verkaufen

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO OR TO ANY PERSON LOCATED OR RESIDENT IN THE UNITED STATES, ITS TERRITORIES AND POSSESSIONS, OR FOR THE ACCOUNT OR BENEFIT OF, U.S. PERSONS (AS DEFINED IN REGULATION S UNDER THE U.S. SECURITIES ACT OF 1933) OR IN OR INTO ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE SUCH DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE PROHIBITED BY APPLICABLE LAW

 

ZetaDisplay initiates refinancing process regarding its senior unsecured bonds first callable on 20 December 2022 and publishes financial performance for Q3 2022

Stockholm, 7 November 2022

ZetaDisplay AB (publ) has mandated ABG Sundal Collier AB to arrange a series of fixed income investor meetings commencing on 8 November 2022.

The meetings will be used to discuss a potential issue of SEK denominated senior secured callable floating rate bonds in an amount up to SEK 400 million with a tenor of four years, subject to, inter alia, market conditions, and alternatives to handle the maturity of ZetaDisplay’s existing unsecured bonds.

The net proceeds from a new bond issue will, inter alia, be applied towards repayment in full of ZetaDisplay’s existing unsecured bonds (ISIN: SE0013109568) with maturity on 20 March 2023.

In connection with and subject to a successful issue, ZetaDisplay may offer holders of its existing unsecured bonds the option to exchange their current holding for new secured bonds upon issuance at a price to be determined in connection with the pricing of the new issue. The unsecured bonds repurchased in the exchange offer will be cancelled.

Subject to a successful issue, ZetaDisplay will give a notice of voluntary early redemption of all existing unsecured bonds which are not exchanged for new secured bonds, with redemption on its first call date, 20 December 2022. The redemption proceeds including accrued interest will be placed on an account and pledged for the remaining unsecured bonds.

Any existing bondholder who may have an interest in exchanging their current holding for new bonds may contact ABG Sundal Collier AB at telephone no: +46 (0) 8 566 286 40 or by email: dcm-syndicate@abgsc.se.

In connection with the refinancing process, ZetaDisplay sets out below an update on its financial performance for Q3 2022.

Key unaudited consolidated financial information for the three months ended 30 September 2022:

  • Net sales increased by 27.8% y-o-y and amounted to SEK 129.9 (101.6) million, with SaaS revenues experiencing a y-o-y growth of 8.9% and amounted to SEK 48.4 (44.5) million. Total revenues grew by 25.5% y-o-y and amounted to SEK 133.7 (106.5) million
  • Annual Recurring Revenues, as presented in the financial reports, experienced a growth of 2.3% q-o-q and amounted to SEK 192.2 (187.9) million, highlighting the continued increase in ZetaDisplay’s recurring revenue base
  • EBITDA amounted to SEK 17.2 (13.2) million. Adjusted for non-recurring items as presented in the financial reports, EBITDA amounted to SEK 17.2 (24.0) million. Reported EBITDA figures include costs associated with strategic and operational initiatives which are anticipated will benefit the business in the future. Adjusted for these extraordinary costs, EBITDA to amount to SEK 66.9 million on a rolling twelve month-rolling basis
  • Gross interest-bearing debt amounted to SEK 320.1 million and cash and cash equivalents amounted to SEK 41.4 million

This information is information that ZetaDisplay AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 08.00 CET on 7 November 2022.

 

For further information please contact:

Per Mandorf, President & CEO
Mobile: +46 704-25 82 34
E-Mail: per.mandorf@zetadisplay.com

Michael van Straten, CFO
Mobile: +45-538-482 83
E-Mail: michael.vanstraten@zetadisplay.com

Robert Bryhn, CMO / Head of Communication
Mobile: +46 709-80 20 80
E-Mail: robert.bryhn@@zetadisplay.com

 

About ZetaDisplay

ZetaDisplay is a leader in the Nordic region and second in Europe and we drive the digital transformation in physical environments on a daily basis. Our solutions, concepts and software digitize, influence and inform people's behavior at the time of decision-making in stores, in public environments and in workplaces. Our solutions are known as Digital Signage which we develop and offer as SaaS solutions. We are a global leader that actively influences the development of the international Digital Signage market organically, through innovation and through acquisitions.
ZetaDisplay is based in Malmö, has a turnover of approximately SEK +500 million and employs 220 employees in offices in six European countries. In total, the company manages over 80,000 installations in more than 50 markets. ZetaDisplay is owned by the British investment company Hanover Investors. More information at www.ir.zetadisplay.com and www.hanoverinvestors.com

Attachment


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
﻿

Nachrichten zu ZetaDisplay AB

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside Trading & Investment

04.11.22 Vontobel: derinews-Blog Highlights
04.11.22 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 20.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf zur Rose
04.11.22 Ebay überzeugt mit miesen Zahlen die Analysten
04.11.22 MarketFlow Live - 👀 What are we watching today?
04.11.22 Marktüberblick: Zalando gesucht
04.11.22 Zerplatze Zinshoffnungen belasten SMI
04.11.22 Daily Markets: Euro STOXX 50 - Rücksetzer kurz vor dem GD200 / Microsoft - Neues Jahrestief
04.11.22 Was steckt hinter Themen ETFs und wie sind sie im Jahr 2022 gelaufen? | BX Swiss TV
03.11.22 Julius Bär: u.a. 13.50% p.a. JB Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) mit Lock-In auf Eli Lilly & Co, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc
28.10.22 DAX – Tag nach dem EZB-Zinsentscheid
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'229.42 19.82 USSMMU
Short 11'457.28 13.85 BNSSMU
Short 11'873.83 8.96 XSSMTU
SMI-Kurs: 10'803.99 04.11.2022 17:30:00
Long 10'356.24 19.29 A6SSMU
Long 10'126.69 13.67 CTSSMU
Long 9'700.40 8.89 CPSSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

US-Anleger folgte Strategie von Warren Buffett - und machte aus 1'000 US-Dollar satte 2 Millionen US-Dollar
Experten von Bank of America und Co. mit finsterer Prognose für europäischen Aktiennmarkt
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 44: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
Umdenken bei Kryptowährungen: Mehrheit der Krypto-Investoren befürwortet laut Umfrage härteres Durchgreifen der SEC
Meyer Burger-Aktie bricht dennoch ein: Grossaktionär von Meyer Burger übt bei Kapitalerhöhung alle Bezugsrechte aus
Alibaba-Chef Jack Ma: Oft gescheitert und jetzt trotzdem Milliardär
Orell Füssli-Aktie: Orell Füssli will 2023 weitere Filialen eröffnen
So entwickeln sich Bitcoin, Litecoin & Co am Vormittag am Kryptomarkt
KW 44: Das sind die Tops und Flops im DAX
Oerlikon-Aktie: Oerlikon beendet Aktienrückkaufprogramm

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit
Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.