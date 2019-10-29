Zeta Global Accelerates Growth with San Francisco Office Expansion

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Zeta Global, a data-powered marketing technology company that helps brands acquire, grow and retain customer relationships, today reports the expansion of their San Francisco office located on Market Street. The proliferated presence is intended to deepen Zeta's business focus and investment in data, Artificial Intelligence and engineering technology, as well as raise Zeta's profile as a premiere technology service throughout Silicon Valley. The location growth will also support the service of more of Zeta's west coast-based clients.

From 2018-2019, Zeta's San Francisco office has grown approximately 50% as the company has consolidated other Bay Area offices, acquired new employees through strategic partnerships such as PlaceIQ and IgnitionOne and further invested in talent opportunities in product, engineering and sales. Most roles in the Company's San Francisco office support Zeta's leading Data Cloud, which provides clients access to 750 million+ deterministic profiles, 500+ AI-derived intender audiences and leading-edge applications, such as intent scoring.

Zeta Global Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO David A. Steinberg states, "We are proud that Zeta is continuing to grow as a marketing technology leader, and our expanded presence in the technology capital of the world, San Francisco, demonstrates just that. As we put more roots down on the west coast, we continue to focus on our strategy around serving our clients with the best data and AI available to help them reach better business results. This investment will give Zeta access to some of the best engineering talent in the world and bring more opportunities to San Francisco and the Bay Area."

Zeta Global headquarters is currently based in New York, New York, which also recently moved into a new, expanded office space on Park Avenue in July 2019. In total, Zeta is currently located in 23 offices across three continents throughout the world, including the United States, Europe, India and Singapore.

About Zeta Global

Zeta Global is a data-powered marketing technology company that combines the scale of proprietary data with the science of artificial intelligence to help Fortune 1000 and middle market brands acquire, grow and retain customer relationships. Founded in 2007 by David A. Steinberg and John Sculley, the company's highly-rated Zeta Marketing Platform has been recognized in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for digital marketing hubs for multichannel campaign management. Zeta competes with marketing cloud offerings from Oracle, SAP, Salesforce and Adobe as well as programmatic platforms including The Trade Desk. Operating on four continents with 1,400+ employees, the company is headquartered in New York, with offices in San Francisco, Boston, Nashville, London, and Hyderabad, India.

