Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
SMI 11’027 0.1%  SPI 14’205 0.0%  Dow 31’174 -0.5%  DAX 12’832 -1.4%  Euro 0.9869 -0.8%  EStoxx50 3’472 -1.0%  Gold 1’734 -0.5%  Bitcoin 19’915 -2.3%  Dollar 0.9832 0.8%  Öl 106.4 -0.7% 
1 Aktie gratis

12.07.2022 00:49:00

Zeta Energy Corp. Announces Appointment of Michael Liedtke as Chief Commercial Officer

HOUSTON, July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zeta Energy, a Texas-based corporation that has developed a safe, low-cost, high performance and sustainable battery for the electric vehicle and energy storage markets, announced today that is has formally appointed Michael Liedtke to the role of Chief Commercial Officer.

Michael Liedtke, Chief Commercial Officer at Zeta Energy

Michael Liedtke comes to the company with extensive energy storage experience. Formerly Vice President of Business Development for Maxwell Technologies, he has also served as Senior Vice President of Skeleton Technologies and has held senior positions in other automotive and aviation companies such as BMW Group, Daimler, and Boeing. 

As noted by Charles Maslin, CEO of Zeta Energy, "Michael Liedtke, with his vast knowledge of engineering and marketing in the field of energy storage, has been an incredibly valuable team member since he started with Zeta as head of business development. His well-deserved promotion to Chief Commercial Officer appropriately reflects his role as a key member of our senior management team. We look forward to great things from him." 

Zeta Energy has developed a lithium sulfur battery system with both a proprietary cathode and a proprietary anode. Its sulfurized carbon cathodes offer superior stability and capacity by preventing the polysulfide shuttle effect that has long held back advances in lithium sulfur batteries. Zeta's sulfur-based cathodes are also inherently inexpensive, dramatically simplifying and securing the supply chain by eliminating the use of cobalt, nickel, and manganese. Zeta's lithium metal anode is dendrite free and has significantly higher energy density than current and advanced anode technologies.

About Zeta Energy

Zeta Energy is a US-based privately-held corporation focused on developing and commercializing high performance, safe, rechargeable batteries that are lower cost and sustainably manufactured. Zeta has filed more than thirty patents on its proprietary carbon nanotube anode and sulfur cathode technology. The Company may from time to time disclose public material events via its website at http://www.ZetaEnergy.com or its social media accounts at the following locations:

https://www.linkedin.com/company/zeta-energy-corp/about/ 
https://twitter.com/ZetaEnergy

(PRNewsfoto/Zeta Energy)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/zeta-energy-corp-announces-appointment-of-michael-liedtke-as-chief-commercial-officer-301584201.html

SOURCE Zeta Energy

BITCOIN KURSZIEL 100'000 US-DOLLAR? WELCHER COIN KÖNNTE DER NÄCHSTE VERDOPPLER SEIN?

Informieren Sie sich aus erster Hand über Nachrichten, die Krypto-Kurse bewegen. Abonnieren Sie jetzt kostenlos unseren neuen Krypto-Newsletter!
﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside Trading & Investment

11.07.22 Shell: Rückenwind durch hohe Benzinpreise
11.07.22 Vontobel: derimail - Unsere Zeichnungsprodukte
11.07.22 Marktüberblick: Porsche und VW haussieren
11.07.22 SMI vor schwächerem Wochenauftakt
11.07.22 Freundlicher Start in den Juli
11.07.22 MarketFlow Live - Musk quits Twitter deal🐦 Stocks gain⬆️US banks💸TSMC💡 Inflation🔥Sentiment📊OPEC🛢️
08.07.22 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 20.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Brent Rohöl (Brent Crude Oil), WTI Rohöl (WTI Crude Oil)
07.07.22 Julius Bär: Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.5% p.a. JB Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65% European) auf Nestle SA, Lonza Group AG, Partners Group Holding AG
06.07.22 Marktupdate 6. Juli: Rezessionsängste dominieren den Markt | BX Swiss TV
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11’434.75 15.51 XSSMCU
Short 11’648.60 11.90 XSSMDU
Short 12’138.17 8.64 TSSMBU
SMI-Kurs: 11’027.16 11.07.2022 17:31:54
Long 10’382.49 17.76 WSSM8U
Long 10’315.31 13.35 JSSMVU
Long 9’695.69 7.67 S2BMIU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Franken-Euro-Parität zeitweise überschritten: Wird der Franken noch stärker?
Wiederaufflammende Corona-Ängste in China: US-Handel endet mit Verlusten -- SMI schliesst stabil -- DAX letztlich im Minus -- Asiatische Börsen beenden Handel uneinheitlich
Dufry-Aktie springt hoch: Dufry und Autogrill beschliessen Fusion
Weshalb der Euro das 20-Jahrestief unterbietet - zum Franken unter Parität
Wartung von Nord Stream 1 - was passiert danach?
NEL ASA Aktie News: Anleger greifen bei NEL ASA zu
UBS-Aktie mit Abschlägen: UBS will offenbar Iqbal Khan zu alleinigem Vermögensverwaltungs-Chef machen
Zuger Kantonalbank-Aktie fällt dennoch: Zuger Kantonalbank kann deutliches Wachstum vermelden
Meyer Burger Aktie News: Meyer Burger schiebt sich vor
Fondsmanager Trevor Greetham: Erleichterungsrallys kein Grund zum Einstieg - Bärenmarkt wird noch lange dauern

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wiederaufflammende Corona-Ängste in China: US-Handel endet mit Verlusten -- SMI schliesst stabil -- DAX letztlich im Minus -- Asiatische Börsen beenden Handel uneinheitlich

Der heimischen Aktienmarkt konnte sich nach einem schwachen Start wieder an die Nulllinie vorarbeiten. Für den DAX ging es dagegen bergab. Die Wall Street lieferte einen schwachen Start in die neue Woche ab. Die wichtigsten Börsen in Fernost entwickelten sich am Montag in unterschiedliche Richtungen: Während es in Japan bergauf ging, sanken die Kurse in Shanghai und Hongkong.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit