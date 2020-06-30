Immer auf dem Laufenden bleiben - mit unserem täglichen Börsen-Newsletter! Jetzt abonnieren! -w-
30.06.2020 19:47:00

Zerp Tracker by Dev Null Productions

NEW YORK, June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dev Null Productions is pleased to announce the general availability of their latest product, Zerp Tracker, now accessible at https://zerptracker.com.

Zerp Tracker is an XRP Blockchain transaction monitoring tool that allows users to create persistent server-side alerts to be notified of transactions of interest via email, SMS, and webhooks. A user simply signs up for an account and sets up filters to match the types of activity they are interested in, Zerp Tracker will take care of the rest.

  • Monitor accounts for incoming and outgoing transactions
  • Watch scammers' accounts so as to immediately notify law enforcement when transactions are sent to an exchange
  • Track particular currencies and order books for subsequent algorithmic trading execution.
  • Watch for money flow and volume patterns
  • Many more possibilities

Dev Null Productions invites the general public to sign up for a free account at https://zerptracker.com. The interface has been designed as easy-to-use and with intuitiveness in mind.  Zerp Tracker fulfills a much-needed role for an account and transaction monitoring tool not satisfied by any other utility in the sector.

About Dev Null Productions

Dev Null Productions is the leading provider of XRP data and intelligence services. XRP is the third largest cryptocurrency by market cap and is being adopted by financial institutions and payment providers worldwide for cross border remittances. Dev Null Productions' solutions in the sector are focused on delivering high-quality and robust tools and services for use by institutions and enthusiasts alike. You can find out more at https://devnull.network

Media Contact:
Mo Morsi
Email: devnullproductions@gmail.com 

Related Images

zerp-tracker.png
Zerp Tracker
Zerp Tracker - XRP Transaction Monitor

Related Links

Zerp Tracker

Dev Null Productions

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/zerp-tracker-by-dev-null-productions-301086153.html

SOURCE Dev Null Productions

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Givaudan 3’528.00
2.11 %
Swiss Life Hldg 351.00
0.92 %
ABB 21.33
0.85 %
Swiss Re 73.06
0.77 %
UBS Group 10.91
0.74 %
Alcon 54.36
-0.26 %
Adecco Group 44.46
-0.49 %
Sika 182.35
-0.57 %
Roche Hldg G 328.35
-0.94 %
Novartis 82.42
-1.14 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

14:46
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
14:40
Vontobel: Swiss Derivative Awards 2020: Vier auf einen Streich - so viele wie noch nie
14:38
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 10.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Landis+Gyr Group AG, ABB Ltd, Lonza Group AG
29.06.20
Der Fall Wirecard wird zum Krimi | BX Swiss TV
29.06.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
26.06.20
SMI nimmt wieder Fahrt auf
18.06.20
Will Russia Cut Rates Again to Combat Recession?
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

13:49
Schroders: Can the UK escape the eye of the storm?
29.06.20
Schroders: Moving from recession to recovery: how can investors position themselves?
29.06.20
Schroders: Why active trumps passive in emerging markets
mehr
Der Fall Wirecard wird zum Krimi | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Wirecard-Aktie erneut stark gefragt: Wirecard darf Zahlungsdienste in Grossbritannien wieder aufnehmen
Wirecard-Aktie mehr als verdoppelt: Wirecard will Geschäftstätigkeit fortführen - Ex-Vorstand Marsalek will sich angeblich nicht stellen
US-Wahl im November: Müssen Anleger mit einem Crash rechnen, wenn Trump die Wahl verliert?
Rückzug aus Goldhandel: Diese Folgen hat die Entscheidung der Banken für den Goldmarkt
Novartis zieht EU- Zulassungsantrag für Augenmittel zurück - Zulassung für verschiedene Medikamente in Japan erhalten - Aktie freundlich
Wall Street legte zu -- SMI beendet volatilen Handel freundlich -- DAX schliesst fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Rot
ams-Aktien auf Erholungskurs - keine Ermittlungen der Behörden gegen Unternehmen
US-Börsen uneinheitlich -- SMI beendet Sitzung leicht im Minus -- DAX schliesst über 12'300er-Marke -- Gewinne in Asien
Varta-Aktie stark: Varta erhält 300 Millionen Euro Fördermittel
Facebook-Aktie dreht ins Plus: US-Unternehmen zweifeln an angekündigten Facebook-Massnahmen gegen Hassbotschaften

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen uneinheitlich -- SMI beendet Sitzung leicht im Minus -- DAX schliesst über 12'300er-Marke -- Gewinne in Asien
Der heimische Markt tendierte am Dienstag etwas schwächer. Der deutsche Leitindex begab sich nach Richtungssuche ins Plus. An der Wall Street zeigt sich keine einheitliche Tendenz. Die Börsen in Fernost schlossen am Dienstag mit Gewinnen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB