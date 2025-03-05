5 March 2025

ZENTRA GROUP PLC

(“Zentra”, “the Company” or “the Group” or “ZNT”)

Zentra Group plc: Unsecured Loan Extension

Zentra Group PLC ("Zentra" or the "Company"), the Manchester based residential developer and development manager is pleased to have today signed a 12-month extension to a £500,000 unsecured loan.

In March 2024, the Company announced its repayment of a £1.5 million unsecured corporate bond and secured a new 12-month £500,000 unsecured loan with a bondholder at an interest rate of 8% per annum. This loan has now been extended for a further 12 months at a revised interest rate of 6% per annum, effective from 15 March 2025.

The extension provides the Company with additional financial flexibility as it continues to execute its development strategy, ensuring it can allocate capital effectively while progressing key projects.

Contacts

Zentra Group plc

Jason Upton

Chief Executive Officer

Email: jason.upton@zentragroup.co.uk

Nick Courtney

Finance Director

Email: nick.courtney@zentragroup.co.uk

Hybridan LLP (AQSE Corporate Adviser and AQSE Broker)

Claire Louise Noyce

Email : claire.noyce@hybridan.com

Tel: +44 (0)203 764 2341

About Zentra Group plc

Zentra Group is a property development and management Company. It focuses on the residential sector primarily in the North of England, seeking out value and maximising opportunities for investors. The Company is currently listed on the Access Segment of the Aquis Stock Exchange Growth Market, trading under the ticker ZNT.

For further information, please visit the Company’s website at www.zentragroup.co.uk The previous website www.oneheritageplc.com will automatically redirect to the new website.