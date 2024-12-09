|
Zentra Group plc: Director/PDMR Transaction
Zentra Group plc (ZNT)
9 December 2024
Zentra Group Plc
(the “Company”)
Director/PDMR Transaction
One Heritage Group PLC ("OHG" or "the Company") the UK-based residential developer, development manager and property manager, focused on the North of England, was informed that Jason Upton, a Director of the Company, purchased a total of 141,806 ordinary shares at a price of £0.035 per share (“Ordinary Shares”) today, 9 December 2024.
Following the share purchase, Jason Upton and Vanessa Martin, a person closely associated with Mr Upton, hold a combined total of 1,366,806 Ordinary Shares, equivalent to 3.53% of the Company’s issued share capital. Ms Martin holds 100,000 Ordinary Shares. Further details on the share purchase is included below.
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
Contacts
Zentra Group PLC
Jason Upton
Chief Executive Officer
Email: jason.upton@zentragroup.co.uk
Robert Holbrook
Head of Finance
Email: robert.holbrook@zentragroup.co.uk
Hybridan LLP (Financial Adviser and Broker)
Claire Louise Noyce
Email : claire.noyce@hybridan.com
Tel: +44 (0)203 764 2341
About Zentra Group PLC
Zentra Group PLC (previously One Heritage Group PLC) is a property development and management Company. It focuses on the residential sector primarily in the North of England, seeking out value and maximising opportunities for investors.
The Company is listed on the Standard List of the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange, trading under the ticker ZNT.
For further information, please visit the Company’s website at www.zentragroup.co.uk The previous website www.oneheritageplc.com will automatically redirect to the new website.
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|ISIN:
|GB00BLF79495
|Category Code:
|DSH
|TIDM:
|ZNT
|LEI Code:
|2138008ZZUCCE4UZHY23
|OAM Categories:
|3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
|Sequence No.:
|364039
|EQS News ID:
|2047233
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
