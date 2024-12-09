Zentra Group plc: Director/PDMR Transaction

9 December 2024

One Heritage Group PLC ("OHG" or "the Company") the UK-based residential developer, development manager and property manager, focused on the North of England, was informed that Jason Upton, a Director of the Company, purchased a total of 141,806 ordinary shares at a price of £0.035 per share (“Ordinary Shares”) today, 9 December 2024.

Following the share purchase, Jason Upton and Vanessa Martin, a person closely associated with Mr Upton, hold a combined total of 1,366,806 Ordinary Shares, equivalent to 3.53% of the Company’s issued share capital. Ms Martin holds 100,000 Ordinary Shares. Further details on the share purchase is included below.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Jason Upton 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status PDMR, Director b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Zentra Group Plc (formerly One Heritage Group Plc) b) LEI 2138008ZZUCCE4UZHY23 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 1p each in the Company GB00BLF79495 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of Ordinary Shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price Volume £0.035 141,806 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price - Total 141,806 £0.035 £4,963.21 e) Date of the transaction 9 December 2024 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange

Zentra Group PLC (previously One Heritage Group PLC) is a property development and management Company. It focuses on the residential sector primarily in the North of England, seeking out value and maximising opportunities for investors.

The Company is listed on the Standard List of the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange, trading under the ticker ZNT.

For further information, please visit the Company’s website at www.zentragroup.co.uk The previous website www.oneheritageplc.com will automatically redirect to the new website.