Zentra Group plc: Director/PDMR Transaction

Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’754 -0.2%  SPI 15’654 -0.3%  Dow 44’643 -0.3%  DAX 20’360 -0.1%  Euro 0.9294 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’981 0.1%  Gold 2’657 0.9%  Bitcoin 86’418 -2.9%  Dollar 0.8795 0.0%  Öl 71.9 1.2% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Nestlé3886335UBS24476758Meyer Burger Technology135706599Roche1203204Novartis1200526Partners Group2460882Swiss Re12688156
Top News
Givaudan-Analyse: So bewertet UBS AG die Givaudan-Aktie
Symrise-Analyse: UBS AG verleiht Symrise-Aktie Buy in jüngster Analyse
Brenntag SE-Analyse: Buy-Bewertung für Brenntag SE-Aktie von UBS AG
Investment-Tipp: So bewertet UBS AG die BASF-Aktie
UBS AG: Covestro-Aktie erhält Neutral
Suche...

One Heritage Group Aktie [Valor: 58431534 / ISIN: GB00BLF79495]
Kaufen / Verkaufen

Top-Partner CFD-Broker

Plus500
  • Keine Kommissionen, enge Spreads
  • Hebel- und Long/Short-Trading, fortgeschrittene Analysetools, kostenlose Echtzeitkurse etc.
  • CFD-Trading auf Aktien, Indizes, Krypto, Rohstoffe und Devisen
Direkt zu Plus500 CFD service. Ihr Kapital unterliegt einem Risiko.

Premium-Partner

IG Bank
  • Ein weltweit führender CFD-Anbieter*, FINMA-reguliert
  • Über 17'000 Märkte: Indizes, Devisen, Rohstoffe, Aktien, Kryptowährungen, Optionen und mehr
  • Erweiterte Handelszeiten und Wochenendhandel
  • Schweizer Kundenserviceteam, mit Büros in Genf und Zürich
*Die IG Gruppe ist grösster Anbieter nach Umsatz (veröffentlichter Geschäftsbericht 2022)
Direkt zur IG Bank Verluste können Einlagen übersteigen.
Saxo Bank
  • Lizenzierte Schweizer Bank (FINMA)
  • Keine Depotgebühren bei aktivierter Wertpapierleihe
  • Aktien, ETFs, Optionen, FX, CFDs, Futures, Rohstoffe, Bonds, Mutual Funds - auf einer Plattform
  • Gratis Expertenanalysen und Trading-Signale
  • Saxo Deal: Rückerstattung der Courtagen bis CHF 200 während 90 Tagen
Direkt zur Saxo Bank
Werbung
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
09.12.2024 14:16:41

Zentra Group plc: Director/PDMR Transaction

One Heritage Group
0.04 GBP 34.45%
Kaufen / Verkaufen

Zentra Group plc (ZNT)
Zentra Group plc: Director/PDMR Transaction

09-Dec-2024 / 13:16 GMT/BST

9 December 2024

Zentra Group Plc

(the “Company”)

Director/PDMR Transaction

 

One Heritage Group PLC ("OHG" or "the Company") the UK-based residential developer, development manager and property manager, focused on the North of England, was informed that Jason Upton, a Director of the Company, purchased a total of 141,806 ordinary shares at a price of £0.035 per share (“Ordinary Shares”) today, 9 December 2024.

Following the share purchase, Jason Upton and Vanessa Martin, a person closely associated with Mr Upton, hold a combined total of 1,366,806 Ordinary Shares, equivalent to 3.53% of the Company’s issued share capital. Ms Martin holds 100,000 Ordinary Shares. Further details on the share purchase is included below.

 

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1

 

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

 

a)

 

Name

 

Jason Upton

2

 

Reason for the notification

 

a)

 

Position/status

 

PDMR, Director

b)

 

Initial notification /Amendment

 

Initial notification

3

 

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

 

a)

 

Name

 

Zentra Group Plc (formerly One Heritage Group Plc)

b)

 

LEI

 

2138008ZZUCCE4UZHY23

4

 

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

 

a)

 

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 

Identification code

 

Ordinary shares of 1p each in the Company

 

 

 

GB00BLF79495

b)

 

Nature of the transaction

 

Purchase of Ordinary Shares

c)

 

Price(s) and volume(s)

 

 

 Price

Volume

£0.035

141,806

 

d)

 

Aggregated information

 

- Aggregated volume

 

- Price

 

- Total

 

 

141,806

 

£0.035

 

£4,963.21

e)

 

Date of the transaction

 

9 December 2024

f)

 

Place of the transaction

 

London Stock Exchange

 

 

Contacts

 

Zentra Group PLC

Jason Upton

Chief Executive Officer

Email: jason.upton@zentragroup.co.uk

 

Robert Holbrook

Head of Finance

Email: robert.holbrook@zentragroup.co.uk

 

Hybridan LLP (Financial Adviser and Broker)

Claire Louise Noyce

Email : claire.noyce@hybridan.com

Tel: +44 (0)203 764 2341

 

 

About Zentra Group PLC

 

Zentra Group PLC (previously One Heritage Group PLC) is a property development and management Company. It focuses on the residential sector primarily in the North of England, seeking out value and maximising opportunities for investors.

 

The Company is listed on the Standard List of the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange, trading under the ticker ZNT. 

 

For further information, please visit the Company’s website at www.zentragroup.co.uk The previous website www.oneheritageplc.com will automatically redirect to the new website.

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00BLF79495
Category Code: DSH
TIDM: ZNT
LEI Code: 2138008ZZUCCE4UZHY23
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 364039
EQS News ID: 2047233

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2047233&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

Nachrichten zu One Heritage Group PLC Registered Shs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu One Heritage Group PLC Registered Shs

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Turnaround Kandidaten – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer

Direkt von der New York stock Exchange – In unserer heutigen Folge spricht Tim Schäfer im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG über mögliche Turnaround Kandidaten.

Was ist bei der Bayer Aktie passiert? Wie steht es um die Nestle Aktie und ist jetzt ein guter Zeitpunkt um einzusteigen? Diese und weitere Fragen beantwortet Tim Schäfer in der heutigen Ausgabe von Wall Street Live.

In unserem zweiwöchigen Format „Wall Street Live“ mit Tim Schäfer behandeln wir Topaktuelle Themen des Marktgeschehens.

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/

Turnaround Kandidaten – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer

Inside Trading & Investment

12:15 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Alle Jahre wieder
11:24 Der Kaffeepreis erreicht ungeahnte Höhen
09:57 SMI-Anleger bleiben zurückhaltend
08:59 Marktüberblick: BMW-Aktie gesucht
06.12.24 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 18.20% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf ams-OSRAM
06.12.24 November Metals Options Update
06.12.24 Turnaround Kandidaten – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer
05.12.24 Julius Bär: 10.25% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (80%) auf Georg Fischer AG
02.12.24 Jetzt ohne Trading-Gebühren regelmässig mit Vanguard ETFs sparen.
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’238.96 19.25 BNHSCU
Short 12’513.04 13.20 7CSSMU
Short 12’946.63 8.83 CIUBSU
SMI-Kurs: 11’756.16 09.12.2024 14:08:29
Long 11’254.97 19.41 SSSMPU
Long 11’020.80 13.98 SSSMQU
Long 10’539.44 8.93 SSDMNU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Shiba Inu Prognose: Das müssen Investoren jetzt wissen
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Elon Musk in Rage: Kalifornischer Gouverneur plant Ausschluss von Tesla-Subventionen
Rohstoffe in KW 49: Die Performance von Gold, Öl & Co. der vergangenen Woche
CompuGroup-Aktie hebt ab: Finanzinvestor CVC macht Übernahmeangebot - Börsenabschied von CompuGroup geplant
Swiss Steel mit Kursrakete: Proteste in Emmenbrücke gegen Entlassungen
Solana Prognose: Wohin geht die Reise bis Jahresende?
NIO-Aktie schnellt hoch: NIO darf Massenproduktion des ET9 mit neuer Lenktechnologie starten
Nächster Krypto-Hammer: Nach MicroStrategy und Microsoft jetzt ein weiteres Milliardenunternehmen auf Bitcoin-Kurs?
Bitcoin startet mit Kursen von unter der 100'000-Dollar-Marke in die Woche

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten