Zentra Group plc: Director/PDMR Transaction

6 November 2024

Zentra Group Plc

(the “Company”)

Director/PDMR Transaction

One Heritage Group PLC ("OHG" or "the Company") the UK-based residential developer, development manager and property manager, focused on the North of England, was informed today that Aileen Mary Izett, a person closely associated (“PCA”) with David Izett, Non-Executive Director and Chairman of the Company, purchased a total of 5,000 ordinary shares at a price of £0.07 per share (“Ordinary Shares”) on 6 November 2024.

Following the share purchase, David Izett and any persons closely associated hold a combined total of 5,000 Ordinary Shares, equivalent to 0.01% of the Company’s issued share capital. Further details on the share purchase is included below.

About Zentra Group PLC

Zentra Group PLC (previously One Heritage Group PLC) is a property development and management Company. It focuses on the residential sector primarily in the North of England, seeking out value and maximising opportunities for investors.

The Company is listed on the Standard List of the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange, trading under the ticker ZNT.

For further information, please visit the Company’s website at www.zentragroup.co.uk The previous website www.oneheritageplc.com will automatically redirect to the new website.

