06.11.2024 16:35:05
Zentra Group plc: Director/PDMR Transaction
Zentra Group plc (ZNT)
6 November 2024
Zentra Group Plc
(the “Company”)
Director/PDMR Transaction
One Heritage Group PLC ("OHG" or "the Company") the UK-based residential developer, development manager and property manager, focused on the North of England, was informed today that Aileen Mary Izett, a person closely associated (“PCA”) with David Izett, Non-Executive Director and Chairman of the Company, purchased a total of 5,000 ordinary shares at a price of £0.07 per share (“Ordinary Shares”) on 6 November 2024.
Following the share purchase, David Izett and any persons closely associated hold a combined total of 5,000 Ordinary Shares, equivalent to 0.01% of the Company’s issued share capital. Further details on the share purchase is included below.
Contacts
Zentra Group PLC
Jason Upton
Chief Executive Officer
Email: jason.upton@zentragroup.co.uk
Robert Holbrook
Head of Finance
Email: robert.holbrook@zentragroup.co.uk
Hybridan LLP (Financial Adviser and Broker)
Claire Louise Noyce
Email : claire.noyce@hybridan.com
Tel: +44 (0)203 764 2341
About Zentra Group PLC
Zentra Group PLC (previously One Heritage Group PLC) is a property development and management Company. It focuses on the residential sector primarily in the North of England, seeking out value and maximising opportunities for investors.
The Company is listed on the Standard List of the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange, trading under the ticker ZNT.
For further information, please visit the Company’s website at www.zentragroup.co.uk The previous website www.oneheritageplc.com will automatically redirect to the new website.
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|ISIN:
|GB00BLF79495
|Category Code:
|DSH
|TIDM:
|ZNT
|LEI Code:
|2138008ZZUCCE4UZHY23
|OAM Categories:
|3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
|Sequence No.:
|357539
|EQS News ID:
|2024171
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
