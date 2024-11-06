Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’864 0.0%  SPI 15’800 -0.1%  Dow 43’518 3.1%  DAX 19’058 -1.0%  Euro 0.9397 -0.4%  EStoxx50 4’807 -1.3%  Gold 2’674 -2.5%  Bitcoin 65’092 8.8%  Dollar 0.8748 1.4%  Öl 75.7 0.2% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Nestlé3886335UBS24476758Trump Media & Technology111854123Roche1203204Tesla11448018Novartis1200526Sandoz124359842Holcim1221405ABB1222171
Top News
SIX Report: So sah es am Schweizer ETF-Markt im dritten Quartal aus
TELL me! - der Schweizer Trading Podcast: Trump erlärt sich zum Sieger - Novo Nordisk bestätigt Prognosen, Analysten sehen das alte Hoch als Ziel
Ausblick: Beyond Meat informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse
Ausblick: Pinterest veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal
Die Expertenmeinungen zur UBS-Aktie im Oktober 2024
Suche...

One Heritage Group Aktie [Valor: 58431534 / ISIN: GB00BLF79495]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
06.11.2024 16:35:05

Zentra Group plc: Director/PDMR Transaction

One Heritage Group
0.07 GBP 9.38%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Zentra Group plc (ZNT)
Zentra Group plc: Director/PDMR Transaction

06-Nov-2024 / 15:35 GMT/BST

6 November 2024

Zentra Group Plc

(the “Company”)

Director/PDMR Transaction

One Heritage Group PLC ("OHG" or "the Company") the UK-based residential developer, development manager and property manager, focused on the North of England, was informed today that Aileen Mary Izett, a person closely associated (“PCA”) with David Izett, Non-Executive Director and Chairman of the Company, purchased a total of 5,000 ordinary shares at a price of £0.07 per share (“Ordinary Shares”) on 6 November 2024.

Following the share purchase, David Izett and any persons closely associated hold a combined total of 5,000 Ordinary Shares, equivalent to 0.01% of the Company’s issued share capital. Further details on the share purchase is included below.

Contacts

 

Zentra Group PLC

Jason Upton

Chief Executive Officer

Email: jason.upton@zentragroup.co.uk

 

Robert Holbrook

Head of Finance

Email: robert.holbrook@zentragroup.co.uk

 

Hybridan LLP (Financial Adviser and Broker)

Claire Louise Noyce

Email : claire.noyce@hybridan.com

Tel: +44 (0)203 764 2341

 

 

About Zentra Group PLC

 

Zentra Group PLC (previously One Heritage Group PLC) is a property development and management Company. It focuses on the residential sector primarily in the North of England, seeking out value and maximising opportunities for investors.

 

The Company is listed on the Standard List of the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange, trading under the ticker ZNT. 

 

For further information, please visit the Company’s website at www.zentragroup.co.uk The previous website www.oneheritageplc.com will automatically redirect to the new website.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1

 

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

 

a)

 

Name

 

Aileen Mary Izett

2

 

Reason for the notification

 

a)

 

Position/status

 

PCA of Director David Izett

b)

 

Initial notification /Amendment

 

Initial notification

3

 

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

 

a)

 

Name

 

Zentra Group Plc (formerly One Heritage Group Plc)

b)

 

LEI

 

2138008ZZUCCE4UZHY23

4

 

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

 

a)

 

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 

Identification code

 

Ordinary shares of 1p each in the Company

 

 

 

GB00BLF79495

b)

 

Nature of the transaction

 

Purchase of Ordinary Shares

c)

 

Price(s) and volume(s)

 

 

 Price

Volume

£0.07

5,000

 

d)

 

Aggregated information

 

- Aggregated volume

 

- Price

 

- Total

 

 

5,000

 

£0.07

 

£350.00

e)

 

Date of the transaction

 

6 November 2024

f)

 

Place of the transaction

 

London Stock Exchange

 

 

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00BLF79495
Category Code: DSH
TIDM: ZNT
LEI Code: 2138008ZZUCCE4UZHY23
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 357539
EQS News ID: 2024171

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2024171&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

Nachrichten zu One Heritage Group PLC Registered Shs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu One Heritage Group PLC Registered Shs

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Wie Profis aktuell anlegen! BX Morningcall mit Andreas Schranz & François Bloch

🔔🔔🔔 #BXMorningcall Exklusiver Einblick in Investmenttrends & Zukunftsthemen

Im heutigen heutigen BX Morningcall Spezial gibt Finanzexperte Andreas Schranz, CIO bei Tramondo Investment Partners, Einblicke in aktuelle Trends und zukunftsweisende Investmentthemen. Zusammen mit mit Investment Stratege François Bloch und David Kunz, COO von der BX Swiss, diskutiert er spannende Bereiche wie künstliche Intelligenz, Halbleiter und asiatische Emerging Markets, die im aktuellen Marktumfeld besonders interessant sind.

Ein informativer Einblick in die Möglichkeiten der modernen Vermögensverwaltung und die Chancen, die spezifische Zukunftsthemen für Investoren bieten!

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Wie Profis aktuell anlegen! BX Morningcall mit Andreas Schranz & François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

10:13 Was beeinflusst den Ölpreis wirklich?
09:30 Marktüberblick: DHL und Zalando nach Zahlen schwach
08:55 Europäische Börsen vor schwierigem Tag?
08:00 Wie Profis aktuell anlegen! BX Morningcall mit Andreas Schranz & François Bloch
07:20 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: DAX – Wie reagieren die Märkte auf die US-Wahl?
05.11.24 Julius Bär: 18.30% p.a. JB Autocallable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf DocMorris AG
05.11.24 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible Geberit, Holcim, Swiss Re, VAT Group
05.11.24 Fresh from the Trading Room: Go(ld) for Silver
29.10.24 Vanguard: Core Equity ETFs im August besonders gefragt
11.06.24 Börse Aktuell – Zinswende steht auf der Kippe
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’371.83 19.82 BS3UJU
Short 12’654.83 13.52 SSCM8U
Short 13’100.23 8.91 HSSM6U
SMI-Kurs: 11’864.29 06.11.2024 16:42:40
Long 11’416.75 19.99 UBSAJU
Long 11’129.95 13.52 SSRM9U
Long 10’680.00 8.75
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Solana: Über 10.000 US Dollar im Jahr 2030?
Trump Media-Aktie kennt kein Halten mehr: Donald Trump ist Wahlsieger
Was Analysten von der Volkswagen-Aktie erwarten
Adecco-Aktie klar im Minus: Adecco spürt weiterhin schwieriges Umfeld
UBS-Aktie dennoch sehr stark: Klage gegen UBS in den USA im Zusammenhang mit früherem CS-CEO
Commerzbank-Aktie verliert: Commerzbank-Gewinn sinkt - Erwartungen dennoch übertroffen
US-Wahl im Blick: SMI und DAX fallen zurück -- Wall Street in Feierlaune - Dow mit Rekord -- Nikkei kräftig gestiegen - Hang Seng letztlich tiefrot
EVOTEC-Aktie stärker: Werk in Halle/Westfalen wird veräussert
Volkswagen-Aktie büsst ein: Positionen der Verhandlungspartner bei VW noch weit auseinander
TeamViewer-Aktie bricht ein: TeamViewer steigert Margenprognose nach überzeugendem Quartalsbericht

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten