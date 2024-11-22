Zentra Group plc: Completion of Transactions and Listing Update

22 November 2024

ZENTRA GROUP PLC

(“Zentra”, “the Company” or “the Group” or “ZNT”)

Completion of property transactions and listing update

Zentra Group PLC (previously One Heritage Group PLC), a UK-based residential developer, development manager, and property manager, is pleased to announce that it has completed the transactions outlined in the Strategic Update and Market Listing Announcement released on 2 October 2024. These transactions mark a significant step in the Company's ongoing transformation.

Summary of Completed Transactions

The following transactions, which were initially outlined in the Company’s 2 October 2024 update, have now been completed:

Strategic Investment in One Victoria Project:

The Company has acquired a 30% stake in the One Victoria project in Manchester for £3 million. The acquisition was funded by increasing the existing shareholder loan facility. Sale of Completed Inventory:

The Company has completed the sale of a portfolio of completed residential and commercial properties, valued at £7 million, to OH UK Holdings Limited (“OHUK”), a company connected with One Heritage Development Limited (“OHPD”), including properties at Bank Street (Sheffield), Lincoln House (Bolton), Oscar House (Manchester), and a commercial unit at St Petersgate (Stockport).

With £2 million of debt linked to Oscar House as part of this transaction, the net proceeds of the portfolio sale reduced from £7 million to £5 million and these proceeds will be utilised to reduce the existing shareholder facility (“Existing Loan Facility”) from £14 million to £9 million.

Refinance of Existing Loan Facility: As previously announced on 2 October 2024 the Company entered into a new £7 million loan facility with OHUK at an interest rate of 6%, i.e., lower than the previous rate of 7%, such facility is now available following completion of the property transactions outlined above. The loan has a repayment date of 31 December 2025, with an option to extend for up to 36 months. OHUK is a related party, sharing the same majority shareholders as ZNT and OHPD.

This new loan has been drawn down in full and used to partially repay the Existing Facility. The balance of approximately £2 million of the Existing Facility has been written off by OHPD as part of the restructuring, demonstrating OHPD's commitment to ZNT’s success and financial stability. The Existing Loan Facility has therefore been settled in full and terminated.

Listing Status

As announced 12 November 2024, the Company has applied to the Financial Conduct Authority (“FCA”) and London Stock Exchange plc (“LSE”) to delist its ordinary shares from the Main Market of the LSE. The Company’s shares will be cancelled from trading on the Main Market on 11 December 2024 and the last day of trading on the Main Market will be at 4.30pm on 10 December 2024. The ordinary shares are then expected to commence trading on the Access segment of the AQSE Growth Market (“Admission”) at 8:00 am on 11 December 2024 under the ticker symbol ZNT, with its existing ISIN number GB00BLF79495, SEDOL number BLF7949, and LEI number 2138008ZZUCCE4UZHY23.

About Zentra Group plc

Zentra Group is a property development and management Company. It focuses on the residential sector primarily in the North of England, seeking out value and maximising opportunities for investors. The Company is currently listed on the Equity Shares (Transition) Segment for commercial companies previously on the Standard listing segment of the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange, trading under the ticker ZNT.

For further information, please visit the Company’s website at www.zentragroup.co.uk The previous website www.oneheritageplc.com will automatically redirect to the new website.