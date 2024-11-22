|
Zentra Group plc: Completion of Transactions and Listing Update
Zentra Group plc (ZNT)
22 November 2024
ZENTRA GROUP PLC
(“Zentra”, “the Company” or “the Group” or “ZNT”)
Completion of property transactions and listing update
Zentra Group PLC (previously One Heritage Group PLC), a UK-based residential developer, development manager, and property manager, is pleased to announce that it has completed the transactions outlined in the Strategic Update and Market Listing Announcement released on 2 October 2024. These transactions mark a significant step in the Company's ongoing transformation.
Summary of Completed Transactions
With £2 million of debt linked to Oscar House as part of this transaction, the net proceeds of the portfolio sale reduced from £7 million to £5 million and these proceeds will be utilised to reduce the existing shareholder facility (“Existing Loan Facility”) from £14 million to £9 million.
This new loan has been drawn down in full and used to partially repay the Existing Facility. The balance of approximately £2 million of the Existing Facility has been written off by OHPD as part of the restructuring, demonstrating OHPD's commitment to ZNT’s success and financial stability. The Existing Loan Facility has therefore been settled in full and terminated.
Listing Status
As announced 12 November 2024, the Company has applied to the Financial Conduct Authority (“FCA”) and London Stock Exchange plc (“LSE”) to delist its ordinary shares from the Main Market of the LSE. The Company’s shares will be cancelled from trading on the Main Market on 11 December 2024 and the last day of trading on the Main Market will be at 4.30pm on 10 December 2024. The ordinary shares are then expected to commence trading on the Access segment of the AQSE Growth Market (“Admission”) at 8:00 am on 11 December 2024 under the ticker symbol ZNT, with its existing ISIN number GB00BLF79495, SEDOL number BLF7949, and LEI number 2138008ZZUCCE4UZHY23.
Contacts
Zentra Group plc
Jason Upton
Chief Executive Officer
Email: jason.upton@zentragroup.co.uk
Robert Holbrook
Head of Finance
Email: robert.holbrook@zentragroup.co.uk
Hybridan LLP (Financial Adviser and Broker)
Claire Louise Noyce
Email : claire.noyce@hybridan.com
Tel: +44 (0)203 764 2341
About Zentra Group plc
Zentra Group is a property development and management Company. It focuses on the residential sector primarily in the North of England, seeking out value and maximising opportunities for investors. The Company is currently listed on the Equity Shares (Transition) Segment for commercial companies previously on the Standard listing segment of the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange, trading under the ticker ZNT.
For further information, please visit the Company’s website at www.zentragroup.co.uk The previous website www.oneheritageplc.com will automatically redirect to the new website.
