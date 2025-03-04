|
04.03.2025 08:00:08
Zentra Group plc: Acquisition of Development Site in Manchester
|
Zentra Group plc (ZNT)
4 March 2025
ZENTRA GROUP PLC
(“Zentra”, “the Company” or “the Group” or “ZNT”)
Zentra Group plc: Acquisition of Development Site in Manchester
Zentra Group PLC ("Zentra" or the "Company"), the Manchester based residential developer and development manager, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a conditional contract to acquire a parcel of land at Old Mill Street, Manchester, M4 6BX for a price of £1,425,000. The acquisition is subject to formal planning approval, expected to be received in March 2025. Legal completion is anticipated to be 15 working days following this approval. The commencement of construction works is targeted for Q4 2025, with construction expected to last 18 months.
This acquisition is the first one under the Company's newly launched Zentra Living brand, which aims to deliver vibrant, design-led residential apartments tailored to urban professionals.
The site, approximately 0.18 acres, has been used as a car park in recent years. Previously, up until the 1960s, it housed a rectory. It is situated within Manchester's New Islington Masterplan, an area that has undergone extensive regeneration to create a vibrant neighbourhood comprising homes, workspaces, a marina, restaurants, and bars.
The site is a 2-minute walk from New Islington tram stop, thereby offering excellent connectivity to the wider city.
The proposed development will consist of a six-storey apartment block, delivering 40 residential units (20 two-bedroom and 20 one-bedroom apartments) and a ground-floor commercial unit.
Jason Upton, CEO of Zentra Group PLC, commented:
Contacts
Zentra Group plc
Jason Upton
Chief Executive Officer
Email: jason.upton@zentragroup.co.uk
Nick Courtney
Finance Director
Email: nick.courtney@zentragroup.co.uk
Hybridan LLP (AQSE Corporate Adviser and AQSE Broker)
Claire Louise Noyce
Email : claire.noyce@hybridan.com
Tel: +44 (0)203 764 2341
About Zentra Group plc
Zentra Group is a property development and management Company. It focuses on the residential sector primarily in the North of England, seeking out value and maximising opportunities for investors. The Company is currently listed on the Access Segment of the Aquis Stock Exchange Growth Market, trading under the ticker ZNT.
For further information, please visit the Company’s website at www.zentragroup.co.uk The previous website www.oneheritageplc.com will automatically redirect to the new website.
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|ISIN:
|GB00BLF79495
|Category Code:
|UPD
|TIDM:
|ZNT
|LEI Code:
|2138008ZZUCCE4UZHY23
|OAM Categories:
|3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
|Sequence No.:
|377838
|EQS News ID:
|2094587
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Nachrichten zu One Heritage Group PLC Registered Shs
|
08:00
|Zentra Group plc: Acquisition of Development Site in Manchester (EQS Group)
|
28.02.25
|Zentra Group plc: Zentra Group plc: Bulk Sale at One Meadow, Eccleshill (EQS Group)
|
11.02.25
|Zentra Group plc: (EQS Group)
|
11.02.25
|Zentra Group plc: PDMR Dealing and TR1 Notification (EQS Group)
|
24.01.25
|Zentra Group plc: TR-1: Notification of Major Holdings (EQS Group)
|
08.01.25
|Zentra Group plc: New Relationship Agreement Signed with Majority Shareholder (EQS Group)
|
11.12.24
|Zentra Group plc: Transition to Aquis and Strategic Update (EQS Group)
|
09.12.24
|Zentra Group plc: Director/PDMR Transaction (EQS Group)
Analysen zu One Heritage Group PLC Registered Shs
3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: LPL Finance, Blackstone & Ares Management mit François Bloch
Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt:
✅ SAP
✅ Dollarama
✅ Waste Connections
Pünktlich zum Börsenstart diskutieren Investment-Stratege François Bloch und Börsen-Experte David Kunz oder Olivia Hähnel über ausgewählte Top-Aktienwerte aus dem BX Musterportfolio.
👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Inside Fonds
|28.02.25
|Schroders: Bundestagswahl: Reformen nötig, aber was ist machbar?
|27.02.25
|Schroders: Die J-Kurve verstehen und Renditen auf Private Markets messen
|21.02.25
|Schroders: Monatlicher Marktausblick - Februar 2025
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Top-Rankings
Börse aktuell - Live TickerZoll-Schock: SMI und DAX vorbörslich im Minus -- Asiatische Indizes uneinig
Der heimische und deutsche Aktienmarkt dürften sich am Dienstag in der Verlustzone bewegen. Am Dienstag finden die wichtigsten asiatischen Märkten keine gemeinsame Richtung.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}