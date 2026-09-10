Zenta Group Company Aktie 141200055 / KYG988921055
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10.09.2026 07:37:06
Zenta Group To Acquire ZentoAI For HKD 10 Mln, US$5.8 Mln Shares
(RTTNews) - Zenta Group Co. Ltd. (ZTG), a Macau-based professional services provider, on Wednesday announced that it has agreed to acquire 100% of ZentoAI Intelligent Technology Co. Ltd.
The purchase price consists of HK$10 million in cash and $5.84 million payable in restricted Class A ordinary shares at an issue price of $0.476 per share.
The transaction is expected to close no later than the 30th business day after all closing conditions are satisfied or waived.
The agreement may be terminated if the deal is not completed within 120 days from the agreement date.
The company said that the acquisition is intended to expand the company's artificial intelligence and big data business and strengthen its presence and market share in East Asia.
ZentoAI is an AI and big data technology company focused on AI research and development, digital-intelligence platforms, enterprise AI applications and industry AI solutions.
Zenta Group closed trading 12.65% higher at $0.7660 on the Nasdaq. In the overnight, the stock traded 8.75% lesser at $0.6990.
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