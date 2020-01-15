+++ Jetzt mit Hebel in Aktien, Indizes, Kryptowährungen, etc. investieren +++ -w-
15.01.2020 16:09:00

Zeneth Technology Partners Appoints Susan Sparks As Senior Vice President, Technology Services

VIENNA, Va., Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Zeneth Technology Partners, a fast-growing firm providing Information Technology and Cybersecurity Services to Federal and commercial clients, announces the appointment of Susan Sparks to the role of Senior Vice President responsible for building out and growing Zeneth's Technology Services Practice.  "Ms. Sparks joins Zeneth with a wealth of extensive public sector experience," said Zeneth CEO Tessema Getachew, "Which aligns with our goal of developing solutions that meet the rapidly changing needs of agencies.  We are thrilled to have Susan join the team."

Prior to joining Zeneth, Ms. Sparks worked as Executive Director, Program Manager & CTO, DHS Division at ManTech and Program Manager & CTO, InfoZen.  Ms. Sparks has led countless technology efforts and has extensive expertise in strategic planning, business development, Cloud, DevOps and DevSecOps transformation. She has built and managed large-scale programs across business and technical functions. Her most notable achievements include capture, transition, program management and service delivery activities for a $208M DHS federal contract; a $900M Federal Student Aid contract; and the transition and program management of a $40M NASA Single Award BPA for Cloud Broker/Integration and Cloud Services that included the migration 65 NASA web assets and 50 NASA Headquarter applications and websites, as well as www.nasa.gov, to a brand new secure cloud environment.

CONTACT:
Helen Kenna
571-282-4455
helen.kenna@zeneth.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/zeneth-technology-partners-appoints-susan-sparks-as-senior-vice-president-technology-services-300987077.html

SOURCE Zeneth Technology Partners

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

16:05
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 14.50% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
16:01
Vontobel: Subscription Economy - Ein ganz neues Erfolgsmodell
13:30
Gold profitiert von neuer Verunsicherung
09:34
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 14.30% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Beyond Meat Inc
08:56
Banken helfen SMI auf die Sprünge
13.01.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
13.01.20
Handelsdeal und Berichtssaison bringen Spannung | BX Swiss TV
16.12.19
SOFR-Optionen handeln
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

08:30
Schroders: Ausblick 2020: Europäische Gewerbeimmobilien
14.01.20
Schroders: Ausblick 2020: Asiatische Aktien
13.01.20
Schroders: Ausblick 2020: Aktien Schwellenländer
mehr
Handelsdeal und Berichtssaison bringen Spannung | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Experte: Bis 2025 könnte der Goldpreis bei dieser Höchstmarke stehen
Lindt&Sprüngli wächst 2019 im Rahmen der Erwartungen - Aktie profitiert
Euro erholt sich etwas vom Mehrjahrestief zum Franken - auch zum Dollar stärker
Bitcoin steigt auf höchsten Stand seit November
Experte: Erste negative Anzeichen könnten Ende der Aktien-Rally bedeuten
Bossard-Aktie bricht ein: Bossard wächst 2019 nur dank Übernahmen
IPO in Planung: Bitcoin Suisse strebt an die Börse
Wall Street schliesst uneinheitlich -- SMI letztlich im Plus -- DAX beendet Tag nahe Nulllinie -- Asiens Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich
Analyst: Deshalb können Anleger in 2020 eine Rally des britischen Pfund erwarten
Wall Street höher -- SMI unentschlossen -- DAX im Minus -- Asiens Börsen schliessen in Rot

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street wenig bewegt -- SMI stabil -- DAX im Minus -- Asiens Börsen schliessen in Rot
Der heimische Markt zeigt sich am Mittwoch zurückhaltend. Das deutsche Börsenbarometer tendiert derweil schwächer. Anleger an der Wall Street agieren zur Wochenmitte vorsichtig. An den Märkten in Fernost wurden am Mittwoch Abschläge verbucht.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;