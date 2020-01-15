Zeneth Technology Partners Appoints Susan Sparks As Senior Vice President, Technology Services

VIENNA, Va., Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Zeneth Technology Partners, a fast-growing firm providing Information Technology and Cybersecurity Services to Federal and commercial clients, announces the appointment of Susan Sparks to the role of Senior Vice President responsible for building out and growing Zeneth's Technology Services Practice. "Ms. Sparks joins Zeneth with a wealth of extensive public sector experience," said Zeneth CEO Tessema Getachew, "Which aligns with our goal of developing solutions that meet the rapidly changing needs of agencies. We are thrilled to have Susan join the team."

Prior to joining Zeneth, Ms. Sparks worked as Executive Director, Program Manager & CTO, DHS Division at ManTech and Program Manager & CTO, InfoZen. Ms. Sparks has led countless technology efforts and has extensive expertise in strategic planning, business development, Cloud, DevOps and DevSecOps transformation. She has built and managed large-scale programs across business and technical functions. Her most notable achievements include capture, transition, program management and service delivery activities for a $208M DHS federal contract; a $900M Federal Student Aid contract; and the transition and program management of a $40M NASA Single Award BPA for Cloud Broker/Integration and Cloud Services that included the migration 65 NASA web assets and 50 NASA Headquarter applications and websites, as well as www.nasa.gov, to a brand new secure cloud environment.

