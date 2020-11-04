Zendesk To Present At Upcoming Investor Events

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) today announced its participation in two upcoming investor events.

Elena Gomez, Chief Financial Officer, and Marc Cabi, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations and Strategic Finance & Analytics, will virtually present at an investor meeting hosted by BofA Securities on Monday, November 9, 2020. Zendesk’s presentation is scheduled for 11:00 a.m., Pacific Time.

Andrew Lawson, Senior Vice President, EMEA Sales, Jonathan Aniano, Senior Vice President Product, CRM Applications, and Marc Cabi, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations and Strategic Finance & Analytics, will virtually present at an investor meeting hosted by Piper Sandler on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. Zendesk’s presentation is scheduled for 8:30 a.m., Pacific Time.

A live webcast of each presentation will be accessible by visiting Zendesk’s investor website at investor.zendesk.com. An archived version will be available for six months.

About Zendesk

Zendesk is a service-first CRM company that builds support, sales, and customer engagement software designed to foster better customer relationships. From large enterprises to startups, we believe that powerful, innovative customer experiences should be within reach for every company, no matter the size, industry or ambition. Zendesk serves more than 160,000 customers across a multitude of industries in over 30 languages. Zendesk is headquartered in San Francisco, and operates offices worldwide. Learn more at www.zendesk.com.

