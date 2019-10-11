Zendesk Announces Date of Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE: ZEN) today announced that it will release financial results for the third fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2019, following the close of the U.S. markets on Tuesday, October 29, 2019. In conjunction with its earnings press release, the company will post a detailed shareholder letter to its Investor Relations website https://investor.zendesk.com.

Zendesk will host a conference call to answer questions at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) on Tuesday, October 29, 2019. A live webcast of the conference call will be available at https://investor.zendesk.com. The conference call can also be accessed by dialing 833-287-0801 or +1 647-689-4460 (outside the U.S. and Canada). The conference ID is 3987256. A replay of the call via webcast will be available at https://investor.zendesk.com or by dialing 800-585-8367 or +1 416-621-4642 (outside the U.S. and Canada) and entering passcode 3987256. The dial-in replay will be available until the end of the day on November 1, 2019. The webcast replay will be available for 12 months.

About Zendesk

The best customer experiences are built with Zendesk. Our customer service and engagement products are powerful and flexible, and scale to meet the needs of any business. Zendesk serves businesses across a multitude of industries, with more than 145,000 paid customer accounts offering service and support in over 30 languages. Zendesk is headquartered in San Francisco, and operates worldwide with 17 offices in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and South America. Learn more at www.zendesk.com.

