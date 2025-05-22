Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’230 -1.2%  SPI 16’803 -1.2%  Dow 41’860 -1.9%  DAX 23’908 -0.9%  Euro 0.9341 -0.1%  EStoxx50 5’398 -1.0%  Gold 3’314 0.0%  Bitcoin 91’780 1.4%  Dollar 0.8259 0.1%  Öl 63.8 -1.2% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Partners Group2460882Rheinmetall345850
Top News
Ken Fishers Portfolioveränderungen im Q1 2025 im Überblick
Dank starker Nachfrage und Expansion: CTS Eventim wächst - Aktie verliert dennoch zweistellig
freenet-Aktie sinkt trotzdem zweistellig: freenet bekräftigt Ausblick
Relief-Aktie +52 Prozent: FDA erteilt "Rare Pediatric Disease Designation" für RLF-TD011
Goldpreis, Gaspreis, Ölpreis und Co. im Überblick
Suche...
Plus500 Depot
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

22.05.2025 14:00:00

ZenaTech’s National Drone as a Service (DaaS) Grows Through Closing a Fifth Acquisition, Adding Powerline Inspection Capabilities

Zenatech
2.30 USD -5.35%
Kaufen Verkaufen

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZenaTech, Inc. (Nasdaq: ZENA) (FSE: 49Q) (BMV: ZENA) ("ZenaTech"), a technology company specializing in AI (Artificial Intelligence) drones, Drone as a Service (DaaS), Enterprise SaaS, and Quantum Computing solutions, today announces the closing of its fifth US acquisition as part of its national DaaS rollout. The acquisition of Laventure & Associates, Inc. boosts in-house expertise to service the fast-growing powerline inspection market. The Fort Pierce, Florida land surveying, mapping, and services firm with more than two decades of experience brings a strong portfolio of repeat customers, including for multi-year power line inspections. It further enhances the services capabilities of ZenaTech’s DaaS business and provides operational synergies with other recent Florida acquisitions, further solidifying a strategic foothold in the state.

"Laventure & Associates is an important addition that will leverage new capabilities for AI drones to conduct powerline inspections, potentially adding to our overall DaaS services portfolio future growth. This marks our fifth US acquisition to date, demonstrating steady progress toward acquiring and integrating up to 20 additional companies and new services growth over the next 12 months,” said CEO Shaun Passley, Ph.D.

The global drone power line inspection market was valued at approximately USD 26.66 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow to USD 323.8 billion by 2032, exhibiting a remarkable CAGR of 36.63% during the forecast period, according to market research company WiseGuy Reports.

Powerline inspections are important in assessing transmission infrastructure for damage, wear, or vegetation interference to ensure safety and reliability. Traditionally performed by ground crews or helicopters, these inspections are often slow, costly, and hazardous. Zenatech plans to combine industry land survey and inspections expertise with advanced drone capabilities to deliver faster, safer, and more precise inspections, helping power companies reduce downtime, improve maintenance, and streamline operations.

ZenaTech’s DaaS business will incorporate the ZenaDrone 1000 and the IQ series of multifunction autonomous drones to provide a variety of solutions from land surveys and power line inspections to power washing and bar code scanning inventory management automation, made accessible and cost effective through an Uber-like business model paid for on a regular subscription or pay-per-use basis. Customers can conveniently access drones for eliminating manual or time-consuming tasks and achieving superior results.

The DaaS business model offers customers reduced upfront costs and convenience - there is no need to purchase drone hardware and software, find a drone pilot, manage maintenance and operation, or acquire regulatory approvals. The model also offers scalability to use more often or less often based on business needs.

About ZenaTech

ZenaTech (Nasdaq: ZENA) (FSE: 49Q) (BMV: ZENA) is a technology company specializing in AI drone, Drone as a Service (DaaS), enterprise SaaS and Quantum Computing solutions for mission-critical business applications. Since 2017, the Company has leveraged its software development expertise and grown its drone design and manufacturing capabilities through ZenaDrone, to innovate and improve customer inspection, monitoring, safety, security, compliance, and surveying processes. With enterprise software customers using branded solutions in law enforcement, health, government, and industrial sectors, and drones being implemented in these plus agriculture, defense, and logistics sectors, ZenaTech’s portfolio of solutions helps drive exceptional operational efficiencies, accuracy, and cost savings. The Company operates through seven global offices in North America, Europe, Taiwan, and UAE, and is growing a DaaS business model and global partner network.

About ZenaDrone  

ZenaDrone, a wholly owned subsidiary of ZenaTech, develops and manufactures autonomous business drone solutions that can incorporate machine learning software, AI, predictive modeling, Quantum Computing, and other software and hardware innovations. Created to revolutionize the hemp farming sector, its specialization has grown to multifunctional drone solutions for industrial surveillance, monitoring, inspection, tracking, process automation and defense applications. Currently, the ZenaDrone 1000 drone is used for crop management applications in agriculture and critical field cargo applications in the defense sector, the IQ Nano indoor drone is used for inventory management and security in the warehouse and logistics sectors, and the IQ Square is an indoor/outdoor drone designed for land survey and inspections use in commercial and defense sectors.

Contacts for more information:

Company, Investors and Media:

Linda Montgomery
ZenaTech
312-241-1415
investors@zenatech.com

Investors:

Michael Mason
CORE IR
investors@zenatech.com

Safe Harbor

This press release and related comments by management of ZenaTech, Inc. include "forward-looking statements” within the meaning of U.S. federal securities laws and applicable Canadian securities laws. These forward-looking statements are subject to the safe harbor provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. This forward-looking information relates to future events or future performance of ZenaTech and reflects management’s expectations and projections regarding ZenaTech’s growth, results of operations, performance, and business prospects and opportunities. Such forward-looking statements reflect management’s current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by terminology such as "may”, "will”, "should”, "expect”, "plan”, "anticipate”, "aim”, "seek”, "is/are likely to”, "believe”, "estimate”, "predict”, "potential”, "continue” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology intended to identify forward-looking statements.  Forward-looking information in this document includes, but is not limited to ZenaTech’s expectations regarding its revenue, expenses, production, operations, costs, cash flows, and future growth; expectations with respect to future production costs and capacity; ZenaTech's ability to deliver products to the market as currently contemplated, including its drone products including ZenaDrone 1000 and IQ Nano; ZenaTech’s anticipated cash needs and it’s needs for additional financing; ZenaTech’s intention to grow the business and its operations and execution risk; expectations with respect to future operations and costs; the volatility of stock prices and market conditions in the industries in which ZenaTech operates; political, economic, environmental, tax, security, and other risks associated with operating in emerging markets; regulatory risks; unfavorable publicity or consumer perception; difficulty in forecasting industry trends; the ability to hire key personnel; the competitive conditions of the industry and the competitive and business strategies of ZenaTech; ZenaTech’s expected business objectives for the next twelve months; ZenaTech’s ability to obtain additional funds through the sale of equity or debt commitments; investment capital and market share; the ability to complete any contemplated acquisitions; changes in the target markets; market uncertainty; ability to access additional capital, including through the listing of its securities in various jurisdictions; management of growth (plans and timing for expansion); patent infringement; litigation; applicable laws, regulations, and any amendments affecting the business of ZenaTech. 


Nachrichten zu Zenatech Inc Registered Shs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Zenatech Inc Registered Shs

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

3 Knaller-Aktien 📈im BX Musterportfolio: Trane Techn., Cintas & Deutsche Boerse mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt:
✅ Trane Technologies
✅ Cintas
✅ Deutsche Boerse

Pünktlich zum Börsenstart diskutieren Investment-Stratege François Bloch und Börsen-Experte David Kunz oder Olivia Hähnel über ausgewählte Top-Aktienwerte aus dem BX Musterportfolio.

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 Knaller-Aktien 📈im BX Musterportfolio: Trane Technologies, Cintas & Deutsche Boerse mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

11:13 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: IT-Sicherheit – Wachsendes Schutzbedürfnis/Partners Group – Blick nach Fernost
10:04 Marktüberblick: Infineon gesucht
09:09 SMI-Anleger treten auf die Bremse
08:00 Bitcoin war gestern – Solana ist heute: Technologische Entwicklung im Fokus
21.05.25 3 Knaller-Aktien 📈im BX Musterportfolio: Trane Technologies, Cintas & Deutsche Boerse mit François Bloch
20.05.25 Logo WHS UnitedHealth Aktie im Stresstest! Ist die Dividende jetzt noch sicher? Analyse nach dem Kurseinbruch
20.05.25 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 8.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf ABB, Richemont, Nestlé, Swisscom
15.05.25 Julius Bär: 10.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Cie Financiere Richemont SA, Logitech International SA, Holcim Ltd
02.12.24 Jetzt ohne Trading-Gebühren regelmässig mit Vanguard ETFs sparen.
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’668.58 18.60 BNRSDU
Short 12’901.17 13.50 SS4MTU
Short 13’370.90 8.78 B02SIU
SMI-Kurs: 12’232.94 22.05.2025 13:47:35
Long 11’716.05 19.68 BX7SBU
Long 11’419.73 13.19 BXGS2U
Long 10’972.12 8.85 BAOSEU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

UBS-Aktie rutscht ab: UBS nutzt Wegzug als Drohkulisse
Bitcoin knackt neues Rekordhoch
Neue Nummer eins im Depot: So investierte Bill Ackmans Hedgefonds im ersten Quartal 2025
Relief-Aktie +52 Prozent: FDA erteilt "Rare Pediatric Disease Designation" für RLF-TD011
Tesla-Aktie im Fokus: BYD baut Vorsprung aus - Neue Strategie und Lade-Offensive setzen Tesla unter Druck
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Wolfspeed-Aktie unter Druck: Arbeitet Wolfspeed an einem Insolvenzantrag?
DAX 40-Papier Rheinmetall-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine Investition in Rheinmetall von vor einem Jahr abgeworfen
UBS-Aktie trotzdem im Minus: Fitch setzt Rating-Ausblick auf 'positiv' hoch
BYD Aktie News: Anleger greifen bei BYD am Mittwochnachmittag zu

Top-Rankings

Ken Fishers Portfolioveränderungen im Q1 2025 im Überblick
Im ersten Quartal 2025 hat Starinvestor Ken Fisher mit seinem Vermögensverwalter Fisher Asset Ma ...
Bildquelle: IIstudio / Shutterstock.com
In diese Aktien hat George Soros im 1. Quartal 2025 investiert
Depot-Einblick
Bildquelle: VCG/VCG via Getty Images
Neue Nummer eins im Depot: So investierte Bill Ackmans Hedgefonds im ersten Quartal 2025
Börsenlegende Bill Ackman hat mit seinem Hedgefonds Pershing Square Capital im ersten Quartal 20 ...
Bildquelle: Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for The New York Times
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}