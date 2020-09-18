18.09.2020 01:45:00

Zenabis Global Inc. Announces Results of Annual General and Special Meeting

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 17, 2020 /CNW/ - Zenabis Global Inc. (TSX: ZENA) ("Zenabis" or the "Company") announces the results of matters voted on at the annual general and special meeting of shareholders of the Company (the "Meeting") held in Langley, British Columbia on September 17, 2020.

"On behalf of Zenabis and its Board of Directors, I thank both Andrew Grieve and Leo Benne who chose not to stand for re-election at the Meeting, and express my own and the Company's gratitude and appreciation for their significant contribution as directors of the Company," said Daniel Burns, Chairperson.

The number of directors of the Company were fixed at seven (7). Detailed results of the vote are as follows:

Votes For

% Votes For

Votes Against

% Votes Against

133,716,447

96.90%

4,280,570

3.10%

The nominees listed in its management information circular dated August 12, 2020 (the "Information Circular") were elected as directors of Zenabis. Leo Benne withdrew his name for election as a director prior to the Meeting. Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are set out below:

Name of Nominee

Votes For

% Votes For

Votes Withheld

% Votes Withheld

Daniel Burns

102,770,017

74.47%

35,226,523

25.53%

Shai Altman

112,150,226

81.27%

25,846,791

18.73%

Natascha Kiernan

107,770,987

75.92%

33,226,030

24.08%

Vincent Quan

104,507,442

75.73%

33,489,575

24.27%

Jim Shone

106,591,138

77.24%

31,405,879

22.76%

Manoj (Monty) Sikka

106,835,485

77.42%

31,161,562

22.58%

KPMG LLP were re-appointed as auditor of the Company until the next annual general meeting of shareholders of the Company. Detailed results of the vote are as follows:

Votes For

% Votes For

Votes Withheld

% Votes Withheld

157,198,117

99.46%

854,929

0.54%

The amendment to the Company's Articles to provide for advance notice of director nominations was confirmed and approved by the shareholders of the Company by special resolution. Detailed results of the vote are as follows:

Votes For

% Votes For

Votes Against

% Votes Against

137,997,017

99.22%

1,083,247

0.78%

About Zenabis

Zenabis is a significant Canadian licensed cultivator of medical and recreational cannabis, and a propagator and cultivator of floral and vegetable products. Zenabis employs staff coast-to-coast, across facilities in Atholville, New Brunswick; Aldergrove, Pitt Meadows and Langley, British Columbia; and Stellarton, Nova Scotia. Zenabis currently has 111,200 kg of licensed cannabis cultivation space across four licensed facilities. Zenabis has 3.5 million square feet of total facility space dedicated to a mix of cannabis production and cultivation and its propagation and floral business.

Zenabis expects Zenabis Stellarton and Zenabis Langley facilities to join Zenabis Atholville in steady state production in 2020. The Zenabis brand name is used in the cannabis medical market, the Namaste, Blazery, and Re-Up brand names are used in the cannabis adult-use recreational market.

For more information, visit: https://www.zenabis.com.

SOURCE Zenabis Global Inc.

