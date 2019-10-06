Zeman RV Celebrates Construction Milestone At The Tides RV Resort

PALMETTO, Fla., Oct. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Zeman RV today announced the completion of the structural framework for all of its amenity buildings at its newest luxury RV property, The Tides RV Resort by Zeman. Located in Palmetto, FL and scheduled to open in January 2020, The Tides will offer 389 elite RV sites, as well as a broad array of world-class amenities and social activities.

The new RV resort sits on a 95-acre parcel adjacent to McMullen Creek and less than a mile from the Gulf of Mexico. The Tides will feature a state-of-the-art fitness center, two heated pools, two spas, a grand ballroom, shuffleboard courts, pickleball courts, a dog park, deluxe pier and much more. The cornerstone of the resort will be a two story, 15,000 square foot grand clubhouse overlooking a 35-acre catch-and-release lake.

"The Tides RV Resort by Zeman is going to be a tremendous addition to our Florida RV resort portfolio. Our team is excited and impressed with the progress being made and the amount of interest and reservations we have received from future guests," said Zeman Homes Senior Vice President, Leslie Taylor-Rharbi.

"We've carefully designed this RV resort to provide visitors with an unforgettable experience," continued Zeman Homes CEO, Jeff Fannon. "Upon its completion, The Tides will offer a true luxury RV experience to all of its guests -- from the time they arrive to the time they depart."

For more information on The Tides RV Resort by Zeman, including reservation and rate info, please visit us at http://www.thetidesrvresort.com.

ABOUT ZEMAN RV

A division of Zeman Homes, one of the largest and most respected manufactured home operators in the country, Zeman RV owns and manages numerous RV resorts in Florida, Illinois, Indiana, New Jersey, and Rhode Island. For more information on Zeman Homes and/or Zeman RV, visit https://www.zemanhomes.com or call (773) 792-2515.

