31.03.2025 17:16:12

Zelluna ASA [ZLNA]: Registration of reverse share split

Ultimovacs AS Registered Shs
0.16 EUR -3.45%
Oslo, Norway, 31 March, 2025

Reference is made to the stock exchange notice published by the Zelluna ASA (the "Company") on 27 March 2025 with key information concerning a reverse share split in the ratio of 10:1.

The reverse share split has today been registered with the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises. After the registration of the reverse share split, the new number of outstanding shares in the Company is 20,227,066, each with a par value of NOK 1.

For further information, please contact:

Hans Vassgård Eid, CFO, Zelluna ASA
Email: hans.eid@zelluna.com
Phone: +47 482 48632

About Zelluna ASA
Zelluna’s mission is to deliver transformative treatments with the capacity to cure advanced solid cancers, in a safe and cost-efficient manner, to patients on a global scale. The Company aims to do this by combining the most powerful elements of the immune system through pioneering the development of "off the shelf” T cell receptor (TCR) guided natural killer (NK) cell therapies (TCR-NK). The TCR-NK platform offers a unique mechanism of action with broad cancer detection capability to overcome the diversity of tumours and will be used "off the shelf” to overcome scaling limitations of current cell therapies. The lead program is a world’s first MAGE-A4 targeting "off the shelf” TCR-NK for the treatment of various solid cancers; a pipeline of earlier products follows. The Company is led by a management team of biotech entrepreneurs with deep experience in discovery through to clinical development of TCR and cell-based therapies including marketed products.


 


