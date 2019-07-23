+++ Kryptowährung kaufen - Diese Möglichkeiten gibt es! +++ -w-
23.07.2019 19:00:00

Zelle® Announces $44 Billion Sent on 171 Million Transactions in Q2 2019

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Early Warning Services, LLC, the network operator behind Zelle®, today announced $44 billion was sent through the Zelle Network® on 171 million transactions during Q2 2019.  Year-over-year payment values increased by 56%, while transaction volume increased by 71%. Nearly 500 financial institutions are contracted to participate on the Zelle Network, including 179 that are online today and processing transactions.

For more information visit zellepay.com (PRNewsfoto/Early Warning Services, LLC)

"More than 64% of U.S. demand deposit accounts will have access to Zelle through the 480 financial institutions contracted to join the Zelle Network," said Al Ko, Chief Executive Officer at Early Warning.  "We continue to see double-digit increases in new customer wins each month, demonstrating continued demand for Zelle from national and regional banks and credit unions."

Consumers continue to adopt Zelle for everyday person-to-person payments, from paying their personal trainer, paying back a friend for last night's dinner, splitting costs while traveling, and gifting or sending and receiving funds for emergencies. 

"In addition to increased financial institution participation, it's the adoption of P2P across generations, trust in using a service included in mobile banking apps and the utility of P2P in everyday life, that we can attribute to the popularity and success of Zelle," said Lou Anne Alexander, Group President, Payments Solutions at Early Warning. 

About Zelle®
Brought to you by Early Warning Services, LLC, an innovator in payment and risk management solutions, Zelle makes it fast, safe and easy for money to move. The Zelle Network® connects financial institutions of all sizes, enabling consumers and businesses to send fast digital payments to people they know and trust with a bank account in the U.S. Funds are available directly in bank accounts generally within minutes when the recipient is already enrolled with Zelle. To learn more about Zelle and its participating financial institutions, visit www.zellepay.com.

About Early Warning Services, LLC
Early Warning Services, LLC is a fintech company owned by seven of the country's largest banks. For almost three decades, our identity, authentication and payment solutions have been empowering financial institutions to make confident decisions, enable payments and mitigate fraud. Today, Early Warning is best known as the owner and operator of the Zelle Network®, a financial services network focused on transforming payment experiences. The combination of Early Warning's risk and payment solutions enable the financial services industry to move money fast, safe and easy, so people can live their best financial lives. To learn more about Early Warning, visit www.earlywarning.com

Zelle and the Zelle related marks are property of Early Warning Services, LLC.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/zelle-announces-44-billion-sent-on-171-million-transactions-in-q2-2019-300889557.html

SOURCE Early Warning Services, LLC

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

15:00
Zahlenflut und Pluszeichen am Schweizer Aktienmarkt I BX Swiss I Aktien
14:00
Vontobel: derimail - Gaming Titel mit 50% Sicherheitspuffer
12:30
Alle Blicke am Ölmarkt richten sich nach London
08:29
SMI nach UBS-Zahlen fester erwartet
06:13
Daily Markets: S&P 500 – Kampf um die 3.000-Punkte-Marke / SGS – Auf Messers Schneide
22.07.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 7.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (69%) auf Nestlé, LafargeHolcim, Zurich Insurance Group
22.07.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

18.07.19
Schroders: Warum Anleger Unternehmensanleihen unterschätzen könnten
29.12.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Grosse Unterschiede zwischen den Schwellenländern
mehr
Zahlenflut und Pluszeichen am Schweizer Aktienmarkt I BX Swiss I Aktien

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Britisches Pfund gibt Gewinne wieder ab - Euro weiter unter 1,10 Franken
Meyer-Burger-Aktien fallen auf Rekordtief: Geschäftsmodell wird hinterfragt und alle Optionen geprüft
UBS-Aktie zieht an: UBS steigert unerwartet Gewinn
So hat sich die Rolle Chinas für die Weltwirtschaft verändert
Continental-Aktie legt zu: Continental meldet Gewinnwarnung - Q2-Gewinn rückläufig
Elon Musks Startup erzielt Fortschritt bei Gehirn-OPs: Telepathie bald realisierbar?
Julius Bär verzeichnet im Halbjahr tiefere Gewinnzahlen - Aktie klar im Plus
Ausblick: UBS präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse
Wirecard erhebt wohl schwere Anschuldigungen gegen Financial Times
Dow Jones schliesst stabil -- SMI beendet Handel leicht tiefer -- DAX schliesst etwas fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Rot

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI schliesst freundlich -- DAX geht deutlich höher aus dem Handel -- Asiens Börsen legen letztlich zu
Der heimische Aktienmarkt sowie der deutsche Leitindex DAX erzielten Zuwächse. An der Wall Street geht es leicht bergauf. Die asiatischen Börsen zeigten sich am Dienstag mit Gewinnen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB