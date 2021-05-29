SMI 11’433 0.8%  SPI 14’731 0.8%  Dow 34’529 0.2%  DAX 15’520 0.7%  Euro 1.0973 0.3%  EStoxx50 4’071 0.8%  Gold 1’909 0.7%  Bitcoin 31’491 -8.7%  Dollar 0.8999 0.3%  Öl 69.7 0.3% 

29.05.2021 00:45:00

Zekelman Industries plans a fully automated warehouse in Warren, OH, for Wheatland Tube

CHICAGO, May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zekelman Industries is excited to announce plans to build a fully automated warehouse at its Wheatland Tube facility in Warren, Ohio. The 83,000-square foot, 65-foot-high warehouse is scheduled to begin operating in December 2022.

Zekelman Industries

The warehouse will be built by the engineering, procurement and construction innovator, Matter Automatic Warehouses.

The new warehouse will convey pipe from the production lines of the manufacturing facility into the warehouse storage system. From there, pipe is automatically moved out of storage to an enclosed truck loading area with minimal team interaction. The touchless product handling enabled by these automated systems will significantly increase safety and shipping capacity, while eliminating product damage.

"I am proud to announce the continuation of investment in our Warren facility with a $30 million automated storage and retrieval warehouse made by Matter," says Barry Zekelman, executive chairman and CEO of Zekelman Industries. "This automation will protect the health and safety of our team, increase productivity and allow us to better serve the demands of our customers. It will keep us on the leading edge of competitiveness in the world."

Learn more about Matter Automatic Warehouses at matter.it/en/

About Wheatland Tube
Wheatland Tube, a division of Zekelman Industries, produces a wide range of steel tubular products, including standard steel pipe, galvanized mechanical tubing, fence framework, fire sprinkler pipe, electrical conduit, elbows, couplings and nipples. For more information, visit wheatland.com

About Zekelman Industries
Zekelman Industries includes the operating divisions of Atlas Tube, Picoma, Sharon Tube, Wheatland Tube, Western Tube and Z Modular. It is the largest independent manufacturer of hollow structural sections (HSS) and steel pipe, and the top producer of electrical conduit and elbows, couplings and nipples in North America. Zekelman Industries delivers a broad range of pipe and tube solutions that build its customers' success. For more information, visit zekelman.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/zekelman-industries-plans-a-fully-automated-warehouse-in-warren-oh-for-wheatland-tube-301301937.html

SOURCE Zekelman Industries

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside

28.05.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 11.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Richemont, Dufry, Swatch
28.05.21 Den Punkt erwischen!
28.05.21 Vontobel: derimail - Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
28.05.21 Marktüberblick: Bayer-Aktie unter Druck
28.05.21 SMI - die Luft wird dünner
28.05.21 Daily Markets: Euro Stoxx 50 – Vor neuer Aufwärtsbewegung? / EUR/USD – Neue Aufwärtsbewegung?
27.05.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.50% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Burckhardt Compression Holding AG
25.05.21 Marktupdate 25. Mai 21: SMI knackt Rekordmarke | BX Swiss TV
mehr

Marktupdate 25. Mai 21: SMI knackt Rekordmarke | BX Swiss TV

Zum Start in die Pfingstwoche hat auch der SMI ein neues Allzeithoch erreicht. Welche Daten und welche Aktien den Leitindex bewegen erfahren Sie im Marktupdate mit Georg Zimmermann bei BX Swiss TV.

#BXSwiss #Börse #SMI #Berichtssaison #Richemont #Swatch

Marktupdate 25. Mai 21: SMI knackt Rekordmarke | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Sulzer-Aktie zieht kräftig an: Sulzer will Division APS abspalten und an Börse bringen
Julius Bär legt Fifa-Fall in den USA definitiv mit Vergleich bei - Julius Bär-Aktie schliesst in Grün
Cathie Wood hält trotz Crash an Mega-Kursziel für Bitcoin fest - und rät zum Kauf
AstraZeneca-Aktie im Minus: Forscher finden Verunreinigungen im AstraZeneca-Impfstoff
Novartis und Molecular Partners starten Phase-II/III Studie mit Corona-Kandidat Ensovibep - Aktien uneinheitlich
Lindt & Sprüngli geht wegen Goldhasen erneut vor Gericht
Goldman Sachs: Für diese Aktien sind Bidens Steuerpläne eine Gefahr
Relief-Aktie wird abgestraft: Relief Therapeutics will Aktienkapital erhöhen
CS-Aktie fest: Credit Suisse beziffert zusätzlichen Kapitalpuffer wegen Archegos
Geheimtipps: Bei diesen Aktien sehen Wall-Street-Analysten noch Potenzial

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit