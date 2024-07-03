Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’011 -0.3%  SPI 15’956 -0.2%  Dow 39’332 0.4%  DAX 18’164 -0.7%  Euro 0.9713 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’906 -0.5%  Gold 2’335 0.2%  Bitcoin 55’064 -1.8%  Dollar 0.9045 0.1%  Öl 86.7 0.1% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Meyer Burger10850379UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Swiss Re12688156Novartis1200526NVIDIA994529Sandoz124359842Zurich Insurance1107539Tesla11448018Idorsia36346343Swiss Life1485278ABB1222171Holcim1221405Novo Nordisk129508879
Top News
VW-Aktie: Marke VW steigert Absatz in den USA in Q2 - AUDI mit Absatzrückgang
Deutsche Regierung untersagt wohl Verkauf von MAN-Geschäft an CSIC Longjiang
Erste Schätzungen: Netflix informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse
Erste Schätzungen: Novartis gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt
Erste Schätzungen: Nokia zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal
Suche...
ZERO Depot Krypto kaufen
Zehnde a Aktie [Valor: 27653461 / ISIN: CH0276534614]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
03.07.2024 06:59:20

Zehnder Group acquires the Spanish company Siber, a leading regional manufacturer of residential ventilation systems

finanzen.net zero Zehnde a-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

Zehnde a
52.54 CHF -0.01%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Zehnder Group AG / Key word(s): Takeover
Zehnder Group acquires the Spanish company Siber, a leading regional manufacturer of residential ventilation systems

03-Jul-2024 / 06:59 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

  • Zehnder strengthens its residential ventilation business in line with its strategy by acquiring Siber in Spain
  • Complementary geographical presence and strong strategic fit in terms of customers and products
  • Siber expects sales of around EUR 37 million for the 2024 financial year
  • Closing expected to take place in the coming weeks

Graenichen (CH), 3 July 2024: Zehnder Group (SIX: ZEHN), a leading international provider of complete solutions for a comfortable, energy-efficient and healthy indoor climate, acquires Siber for a purchase price of approximately EUR 86 million. Zehnder Group has a unique opportunity to strengthen its position with a leading company in the residential ventilation sector in Spain and Portugal. Siber's attractive product portfolio is ideally suited to southern European customer needs and covers the mid-price segment. This will help Zehnder Group to strengthen its growth in Spain, Portugal, as well as other southern European countries, in line with Zehnder’s strategy. The transaction was financed with existing credit lines and liquid funds. Closing is expected to take place in the coming weeks.

"The acquisition of Siber marks another milestone in the targeted expansion of our regional residential ventilation business. The complementary nature of customers and products, together with regional strength and a strong capacity for innovation, make Zehnder and Siber a perfectly complementary combination," said Matthias Huenerwadel, CEO of Zehnder Group. "We warmly welcome the 120 new colleagues to Zehnder Group and look forward to realizing the joint growth potential."

For the 2024 financial year, Siber expects sales of around EUR 37 million, with an EBIT margin on a par with Zehnder Group's ventilation segment. Siber's focus is on complete ventilation systems for new buildings. The company has broad market access in Spain and Portugal.

Next dates to note

Six-month Report 2024 26 July 2024
Sales announcement 2024 17 January 2025
Annual Report 2024 and Media/Analyst Conference 2025 26 February 2025
Annual General Meeting 2025 3 April 2025

Contact

René Grieder
Member of the Group Executive Committee, CFO
Zehnder Group AG, 5722 Gränichen (Switzerland)
T +41 62 855 15 21, rene.grieder@zehndergroup.com

Alexander Kamb
Senior Manager Investor Relations & Communications
Zehnder Group AG, 5722 Gränichen (CH)
T +41 62 855 15 36, alexander.kamb@zehndergroup.com

This media release is published in German and English. The German version is binding. For further information about the Zehnder Group, please visit www.zehndergroup.com.

Company profile

Zehnder Group provides worldwide leading solutions for a comfortable, energy-efficient and healthy indoor climate. The products and services of the Group include heating, cooling, indoor ventilation and air cleaning. The Group develops and manufactures its products at its own factories in Europe, China, and North America. In the financial year of 2023, the Zehnder Group had about 3500 employees and achieved sales of EUR 762 million. The company is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (symbol: ZEHN, number: 27 653 461). The unlisted registered shares B are held by Graneco AG, which is controlled by the Zehnder families.
 

Cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements

This media release may contain certain forward-looking statements relating to Zehnder Group’s future business, development, and economic performance. Such statements may be subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other important factors, such as but not limited to force majeure, competitive pressures, legislative and regulatory developments, global, macroeconomic and political trends, Zehnder Group’s ability to attract and retain the employees that are necessary to generate revenues and to manage its businesses, fluctuations in currency exchange rates and general financial market conditions, changes in accounting standards or policies, delay or inability in obtaining approvals from authorities, technical developments, litigation or adverse publicity and news coverage, each of which could cause actual development and results to differ materially from the statements made in this media release. Zehnder Group assumes no obligation to update or alter forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.


End of Inside Information
Language: English
Company: Zehnder Group AG
Moortalstrasse 1
5722 Gränichen
Switzerland
Phone: +41 62 855 15 21
E-mail: investor-relations@zehndergroup.com
Internet: www.zehndergroup.com
ISIN: CH0276534614
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1938359

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1938359  03-Jul-2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1938359&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

Nachrichten zu Zehnder AG (A)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Zehnder AG (A)

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Profitable Innovationen erkennen – BX Morningcall mit Evelyne Pflugi & François Bloch

Wie identifiziert und bewertet die Singularity Group innovationsgetriebene Unternehmen und aufstrebende Technologien und nutzt deren Potential für zukünftige Investitionen?

Diese und viele weitere spannende Fragen rund um technologische Trends und Innovationen beantwortet Evelyne Pflugi, CEO und Co-Founder der Singularity Group, im heutigen BX Morningcall mit François Bloch, Investment Stratege und David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG.

Was braucht eine Aktie, um durch den Innovation Score der Singularity Group Berücksichtigung zu finden.

Trifft dies zu auf?
💻 Nvidia
💊 Eli Lilly &
💊 Novo Nordisk

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Profitable Innovationen erkennen – BX Morningcall mit Evelyne Pflugi & François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

02:45 Fresh from the Trading Room: To the east and to the farms
02.07.24 Julius Bär: 12.50% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Leonteq AG
02.07.24 Marktüberblick: Zalando nach Kaufempfehlung gesucht
02.07.24 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 8.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Kühne + Nagel, Lonza, Sonova
02.07.24 SMI-Anleger atmen etwas auf
02.07.24 Profitable Innovationen erkennen – BX Morningcall mit Evelyne Pflugi & François Bloch
02.07.24 UBS KeyInvest: SMI – Konsolidierung setzt sich fort
01.07.24 Novo Nordisk’s «Wegovy» erhält Zulassung in China
11.06.24 Börse Aktuell – Zinswende steht auf der Kippe
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’501.97 18.46 NRSSMU
Short 12’719.77 13.79 YXSSMU
Short 13’226.49 8.69 HSSM6U
SMI-Kurs: 12’011.02 02.07.2024 17:30:09
Long 11’466.36 18.60 UBSGIU
Long 11’242.45 13.79 UBSY9U
Long 10’729.98 8.69 SSQMSU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Darum kommt der Euro von seinem Hoch seit Mitte Juni wieder zurück
SPI-Wert Meyer Burger-Aktie: So viel hätte eine Investition in Meyer Burger von vor 3 Jahren gekostet
NVIDIA-Aktie kann nicht profitieren: Morgan Stanley hebt NVIDIA-Kursziel an - höherer Gewinn prognostiziert
BlackRock-Aktie leichter: BlackRock zahlt Milliarden für Datenspezialisten Preqin
Bayer Aktie News: Bayer am Vormittag Verlust reich
Tesla-Aktie springt hoch: Tesla-Auslieferungen übertreffen im zweiten Quartal die Erwartungen
Swiss Re-Aktie knickt ein: Hurrikan 'Beryl' droht mit Schäden - auch Munich Re-Aktien & Co. belastet
Alternativen zu NVIDIA-Aktie: In diese KI-Aktien investieren prominente Milliardäre
Swiss Re Aktie News: Swiss Re am Vormittag mit Einbussen
WhatsApp-Chat aus Versehen gelöscht? - So einfach können Nachrichten wiederhergestellt werden

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}