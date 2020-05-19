Zebra Wins Third Consecutive MedTech Breakthrough Award for Innovation in Healthcare Workflow Efficiency

LOS ANGELES, May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MedTech Breakthrough, an independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global health and medical technology market, today announced that Zebra Technologies Corporation, an innovator at the edge of the enterprise with solutions and partners that enable businesses to gain a performance edge, has been selected as the winner of the "Best Clinical Administration Hardware Device" award for its DS9908R-HD hybrid imager.

Labs and healthcare facilities can use the DS9908R-HD imager to safely scan and track 2D barcodes found on critical items, such as medications, blood, tissue and biopsy samples. These identity solutions help ensure safety by accurately identifying patients, medications, specimens and hospital assets. In addition, the DS9908R-HD can read securPharm labels, which are used to protect patients from receiving counterfeit medications. With the right disinfectants, medical workers can also wipe down the DS9908R-HD to ensure they are limiting the spread of infectious diseases in their facilities.

The DS9908R-HD offers a one-of-a-kind hybrid design and management tools to drive workflow efficiency. The hybrid design enables seamless switching between handheld and hands-free scanning, allowing the technology to adapt to the desired workflow instead of forcing workers to adjust their processes to suit the technology. This ensures specimens are dealt with in a timely fashion and prescriptions are filled quickly and accurately, thus increasing patient safety. The healthcare-grade hybrid scanner also comes with a proven and reliable design increasing the scanner's durability and dependability.

The DS9908R-HD offers an optional RFID model and further boosts staff efficiency by reading multiple RFID-tagged samples in one pass without line of sight. Its high-density focus is purposely designed for the healthcare environment and ensures workers can read a variety of barcodes, including smaller high-density barcodes often found on microscope slides, medicine bottles and blood vials.

"Pharmacists and lab technicians often face daunting workloads, and we know that increasing efficiencies in their workflows directly results in improved patient outcomes," said Chris Sullivan, Global Healthcare Practice Lead, Zebra Technologies. "We are thrilled to be recognized three years in a row with a 2020 MedTech Breakthrough designation for Best Clinical Administration Hardware Device."

This year's accolade marks Zebra's third consecutive year receiving a MedTech Breakthrough Award, demonstrating its commitment to providing innovative barcode scanning, RFID, mobile computing and software solutions to the healthcare industry. In 2019, Zebra's TC52-HC touch computer was awarded "Best Clinical Efficiency Solution." In 2018, Zebra's TC51-HC earned the "Best Overall mHealth Hardware Solution" award while its Lifeguard for Android™ security solution was recognized as "Best Healthcare Network Security Solution."

The mission of the MedTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of health and medical technology categories, including Robotics, Clinical Administration, Telehealth, Patient Engagement, Electronic Health Records (EHR), mHealth, Medical Devices, Medical Data and many more. This year's program attracted more than 3,750 nominations from over 15 different countries throughout the world.

"Streamlining workflow in pharmacies and labs, particularly labs that specialize in vital patient specimens like tissue and bloodwork, is an extremely important aspect of the healthcare industry as a whole," said James Johnson, managing director, MedTech Breakthrough. "We congratulate Zebra Technologies for tackling the complex task of simplifying and streamlining workflow efficiency, and we extend a hearty congratulations to the entire Zebra team for winning the 'Best Clinical Administration Hardware Device' award. We look forward to witnessing Zebra as it continues to push the healthcare industry forward with "breakthrough" MedTech innovation."

About MedTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the MedTech Breakthrough Awards program is an independent program devoted to honoring excellence in medical and health related technology companies, products, services and people. The MedTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough health and medical companies and products in categories that include Patient Engagement, mHealth, Health & Fitness, Clinical Administration, Healthcare IoT, Medical Data, Healthcare Cybersecurity and more. For more information visit MedTechBreakthrough.com.

About Zebra

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/e-commerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, we deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets, and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Our market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care. In 2019, Zebra ranked #166 on Forbes' list of the World's Best Employers, and the company joined the S&P 500 index. For more information, visit zebra.com or sign up for our news alerts.

Follow us on our Your Edge Blog along with LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

SOURCE MedTech Breakthrough