Zebra Medical Vision Named to Fast Company's Annual List of the World's Most Innovative Companies for 2020

SHEFAYIM, Israel, March 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Zebra Medical Vision , the deep-learning medical imaging analytics company, has been named to Fast Company's prestigious annual list of the World's Most Innovative Companies for 2020, and in the top ten most innovative healthcare startups .



The list honors the businesses making the most profound impact on both industry and culture, showcasing a variety of ways to thrive in today's fast-changing world. This year's MIC list features 434 businesses from 39 countries.

"This has been an extraordinary year for Zebra Medical Vision and we are honored to be recognized by Fast Company as one of the world's most innovative companies, for the third time," said Ohad Arazi, CEO of Zebra Medical Vision. "We're poised for major expansion in the medical imaging domain, as we impact millions of lives thanks to the power of AI."

With the 4th FDA clearance for its "all-in-one" AI1™ bundle, Zebra-Med provides a one-stop-shop for health providers' AI needs. From oncology and bone health, through cardiology and alerts on acute conditions, to the ICU and ED units. In Q4 of 2019 the company also branched into the orthopaedic space with a partnership with Depuy Synthes. In January 2020, Zebra-Med also announced the expansion of its footprint in North America.

Fast Company's editors and writers sought out the most groundbreaking businesses on the planet and across myriad industries. They also judged nominations received through their application process.

The World's Most Innovative Companies is Fast Company's signature franchise and one of its most highly anticipated editorial efforts of the year. It provides both a snapshot and a road map for the future of innovation across the most dynamic sectors of the economy.

"At a time of increasing global volatility, this year's list showcases the resilience and optimism of businesses across the world. These companies are applying creativity to solve challenges within their industries and far beyond," said Fast Company senior editor Amy Farley, who oversaw the issue with deputy editor David Lidsky.

Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies issue (March/April 2020) is now available online at fastcompany.com/most-innovative-companies/2020 , as well as in app form via iTunes and on newsstands as of March 17, 2020. The hashtag is #FCMostInnovative.

About Zebra Medical Vision

Zebra Medical Vision's Imaging Analytics Platform allows healthcare institutions to identify patients at risk of disease and offer improved, preventative treatment pathways to improve patient care. Zebra-Med is funded by Khosla Ventures, Marc Benioff, Intermountain Investment Fund, OurCrowd Qure, Aurum, aMoon, Nvidia, J&J, Dolby Ventures and leading AI researchers Prof Fei Fei Le, Prof Amnon Shashua and Richard Shocher. Zebra Medical Vision has raised $52 million in funding to date, and was named a Fast Company Top-5 AI and Machine Learning company. www.zebra-med.com

ABOUT FAST COMPANY

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. Since 2011, Fast Company has received some of the most prestigious editorial and design accolades, including the American Society of Magazine Editors (ASME) National Magazine Award for "Magazine of the Year," Adweek's Hot List for "Hottest Business Publication," and six gold medals and 10 silver medals from the Society of Publication Designers. The editor-in-chief is Stephanie Mehta and the publisher is Amanda Smith. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication Inc., and can be found online at www.fastcompany.com.

