Press release – No. 06 / 2020

Zealand Pharma to attend Jefferies and Goldman Sachs Virtual Healthcare Conferences

Copenhagen, June 1, 2020 – Zealand Pharma A/S (Nasdaq: ZEAL), a biotechnology company changing lives with innovative peptide-based medicines, will participate in two upcoming investor conferences.

On June 4, 2020, Chief Executive Officer Emmanuel Dulac and Chief Financial Officer Matt Dallas will participate in the Jefferies 2020 Virtual Healthcare Conference. In addition to meeting with individual investors, both executives are scheduled to participate in a "fireside chat” with a research analyst on Thursday, June 4, 2020 from 11:00 to 11:25 AM Eastern. The presentation can be accessed at http://wsw.com/webcast/jeff126/zeal/ . A replay of this presentation will be accessible via the same link, and will be available after the conference on the Company’s website http://www.zealandpharma.com .

CEO Emmanuel Dulac and CFO Matt Dallas will also participate in the 41st Annual Goldman Sachs Global Healthcare Conference held as a virtual event June 9-11, 2020. A company presentation is planned for June 11, 2020 at 10:30 AM Eastern. For more information, please refer to the event website at http://www.goldmansachs.com/gsevents/hcc2020 .

# # #

About Zealand Pharma A/S

Zealand Pharma A/S (Nasdaq: ZEAL) ("Zealand") is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of next generation peptide-based medicines that change the lives of people living with metabolic and gastrointestinal diseases. More than 10 drug candidates invented by Zealand have advanced into clinical development, of which two have reached the market. Zealand’s robust pipeline of investigational medicines includes three candidates in late stage development, and one candidate being reviewed for regulatory approval in the United States. Zealand markets V-Go®, an all-in-one basal-bolus insulin delivery option for people with diabetes. License collaborations with Boehringer Ingelheim and Alexion Pharmaceuticals create opportunity for more patients to potentially benefit from Zealand-invented peptide therapeutics.

Zealand was founded in 1998 in Copenhagen, Denmark, and has presence throughout the U.S. that includes key locations in New York, Boston, and Marlborough (MA). For more information about Zealand’s business and activities, please visit http://www.zealandpharma.com .

For further information, please contact:

Zealand Pharma Investor Relations

+45 50 60 38 00

investors@zealandpharma.com

Lani Pollworth Morvan, Investor Relations and Communication

LMorvan@zealandpharma.com

