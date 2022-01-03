SMI 12’972 0.8%  SPI 16’580 0.8%  Dow 36’338 -0.2%  DAX 16’050 1.0%  Euro 1.0385 0.1%  EStoxx50 4’341 1.0%  Gold 1’808 -1.2%  Bitcoin 43’150 0.0%  Dollar 0.9150 0.4%  Öl 77.5 -0.6% 
Zealand Pharma A-S Aktie
03.01.2022 14:30:00

Zealand Pharma to Participate in H.C. Wainwright BIOCONNECT 2022 Conference

Zealand Pharma A-S
Company announcement – No. 1 / 2022

Copenhagen, DK and Boston, MA, U.S. January 3, 2022Zealand Pharma A/S (Nasdaq: ZEAL) (CVR-no. 20045078,) a biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative peptide-based medicines, today announced that members of its senior management team are scheduled to participate in the H.C. Wainwright BIOCONNECT 2022 Conference:

H.C. Wainwright BIOCONNECT 2022 Conference
Date: Monday, January 10, 2022
Presentation: 7:00 a.m. EST / 12:00 p.m. GMT / 1:00 p.m. CET

A pre-recorded webcast of the presentation will be available at the time of the presentation on the "Events & Presentations" page in the Investor section of the Company's website at https://www.zealandpharma.com/events-presentations.

# # #

About Zealand Pharma A/S
Zealand Pharma A/S (Nasdaq: ZEAL) ("Zealand") is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of peptide-based medicines. More than 10 drug candidates invented by Zealand have advanced into clinical development, of which two have reached the market and three candidates are in late-stage development. In addition, license collaborations with Boehringer Ingelheim and AstraZeneca create opportunities for more patients to potentially benefit from Zealand-invented peptide investigational agents currently in development.

Zealand was founded in 1998 in Copenhagen, Denmark, and has presence throughout the U.S. that includes key locations in Boston, and Marlborough (MA). For more information about Zealand’s business and activities, please visit http://www.zealandpharma.com.

For further information, please contact:

Zealand Pharma Investor Relations
Maeve Conneighton
Argot Partners
investors@zealandpharma.com
 
Zealand Pharma Media Relations 
David Rosen 
Argot Partners
media@zealandpharma.com










Im zweiten Teil des grossen Jahresinterviews gibt Robert Halver, Leiter der Kapitalmarktanalyse bei der Baader Bank AG, einen Ausblick auf das Jahr 2022. Sollte sich das Pandemiegeschehen stabilisieren rechnet Robert Halver mit weniger Strapazierung der Konjunktur. Ausserdem erklärt er, welche Rolle die Notenbanken in der Krise haben. Ob das grosse Thema Inflation auch noch im Jahr 2022 relevant ist und wo die Aktienmärkte schätzungsweise in einem Jahr stehen, dazu wagt Robert Halver einen Blick in die Zukunft, im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss.

 

