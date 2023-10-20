Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Zealand Pharma A-S Aktie [Valor: 11983050 / ISIN: DK0060257814]
20.10.2023 22:00:00

Zealand Pharma major shareholder announcement: Polar Capital

Zealand Pharma A-S
312.20 DKK -2.50%
Company announcement – No. 37 / 2023

Zealand Pharma major shareholder announcement: Polar Capital

Copenhagen, Denmark, 20 October 2023Zealand Pharma A/S ("Zealand”) (Nasdaq: ZEAL) (CVR-no. 20 04 50 78), a Copenhagen-based biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of innovative peptide-based medicines, today announces the receipt on 20 October 2023 of notification pursuant to Section 38 of the Danish Capital Markets Act from the following major shareholders:

As of 19 October 2023, Polar Capital LLP holds nominally 5,647,561 shares (each share carrying one vote) in Zealand Pharma A/S, corresponding to 9.62% of the total share capital and total voting rights in Zealand Pharma A/S.

Please see further details in the attached notification form.

# # #

About Zealand Pharma A/S
Zealand Pharma A/S (Nasdaq: ZEAL) ("Zealand") is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of peptide-based medicines. More than 10 drug candidates invented by Zealand have advanced into clinical development, of which two have reached the market and three candidates are in late-stage development. The company has development partnerships with a number of blue-chip pharma companies as well as commercial partnerships for its marketed products.

Founded in 1998 and headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, Zealand has a team in the U.S. For more information about Zealand’s business and activities, please visit http://www.zealandpharma.com.

Contact:

Anna Krassowska, PhD
Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
Zealand Pharma
Email: ank@zealandpharma.com

Adam Lange
Investor Relations Officer
Zealand Pharma
Email: akl@zealandpharma.com



Attachment


