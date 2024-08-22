Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’305 0.5%  SPI 16’346 0.4%  Dow 40’713 -0.4%  DAX 18’493 0.2%  Euro 0.9471 -0.3%  EStoxx50 4’885 0.0%  Gold 2’484 -1.1%  Bitcoin 51’450 -1.2%  Dollar 0.8525 0.1%  Öl 77.1 1.4% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Nestlé3886335Swiss Re12688156UBS24476758Roche1203204Novartis1200526Sandoz124359842Zurich Insurance1107539Meyer Burger Technology135706599Kuros32581411NVIDIA994529DocMorris4261528ABB1222171Holcim1221405Lonza1384101Swiss Life1485278
Top News
TELL me! - der Schweizer Trading Podcast: Die Konjunktur ist schwach, die Charts hingegen stark - Aktien im Fokus: Ulta Beauty und Block
Nestlé-Aktie: CEO Schneider geht - Nachfolger gefunden
Zoom-Aktie legt zu: Gewinn von Zoom Video Communications steigt
Peloton-Aktie zieht zweistellig an: Peloton macht weniger Verluste
Snowflake-Aktie tiefrot: Snowflake schlägt Gewinnerwartungen - Ausblick erschreckt Anleger aber
Suche...
Plus500 Depot
Zealand Pharma A-S Aktie [Valor: 11983050 / ISIN: DK0060257814]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
22.08.2024 22:00:00

Zealand Pharma Increases its Share Capital as a Consequence of Exercise of Employee Warrants

Zealand Pharma A-S
874.00 DKK -1.91%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Company announcement – No. 41 / 2024

Zealand Pharma Increases its Share Capital as a Consequence of Exercise of Employee Warrants

Copenhagen, Denmark, August 22, 2024 Zealand Pharma A/S ("Zealand”) (NASDAQ: ZEAL) (CVR-no. 20 04 50 78), a Copenhagen-based biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of innovative peptide-based medicines, has increased its share capital by a nominal amount of DKK 13,000 divided into 13,000 new shares with a nominal value of DKK 1 each. The increase is a consequence of the exercise of warrants granted under two of Zealand Pharma's employee warrant programs.

Employee warrant programs are part of Zealand Pharma’s incentive scheme, and each warrant gives the owner the right to subscribe for one newly issued Zealand Pharma share at a prespecified price, the exercise price, in specific predefined time periods before expiration. For a more detailed description of Zealand Pharma’s warrant programs, see the company’s Articles of Association, which are available on the website: www.zealandpharma.com.

The exercise price was DKK 224.40 per share for 3,000 of new shares under one employee warrant program and DKK 224.40 per share as well for 10,000 of new shares related to another employee warrant program. The total proceeds to Zealand from the capital increase amount to DKK 2,917,200.00.

The new shares give rights to dividend and other rights from the time of the warrant holder's exercise notice. Each new share carries one vote at Zealand Pharma’s general meetings. Zealand Pharma has only one class of shares.

The new shares will be listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen after registration of the capital increase with the Danish Business Authority. Following registration of the new shares, the share capital of Zealand Pharma will be nominal DKK 71,013,761 divided into 71,013,761 shares with a nominal value of DKK 1 each.

A full copy of the amended Articles of Association can be found at https://www.zealandpharma.com once registered with the Danish Business Authority.

# # #

About Zealand Pharma A/S

Zealand Pharma A/S (Nasdaq: ZEAL) ("Zealand") is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of peptide-based medicines. More than 10 drug candidates invented by Zealand have advanced into clinical development, of which two have reached the market and three candidates are in late-stage development. The company has development partnerships with a number of blue-chip pharma companies as well as commercial partnerships for its marketed products.

Zealand was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, with a presence in the U.S. that includes Boston. For more information about Zealand’s business and activities, please visit www.zealandpharma.com.


Contact:
Anna Krassowska, PhD
Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
Zealand Pharma
Email: AKrassowska@zealandpharma.com

Adam Lange
Investor Relations Officer
Zealand Pharma
Email: ALange@zealandpharma.com