Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’084 -0.7%  SPI 16’061 -0.7%  Dow 38’433 -0.7%  DAX 18’289 -1.8%  Euro 0.9632 -0.4%  EStoxx50 4’939 -1.9%  Gold 2’307 -0.7%  Bitcoin 60’342 -1.1%  Dollar 0.8946 0.0%  Öl 82.6 0.1% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335NVIDIA994529Novartis1200526Meyer Burger10850379Kuros32581411Swiss Re12688156ABB1222171Zurich Insurance1107539Holcim1221405Sandoz124359842Lonza1384101Luzerner Kantonalbank125293061Novo Nordisk129508879
Top News
Tesla-Aktie zieht an: Erneute Abstimmung über Vergütungsplan von Elon Musk steht bevor
Dow Jones 30 Industrial-Wert Caterpillar-Aktie: Mit dieser Dividende bereitet Caterpillar Anlegern eine Freude
S&P 500-Papier Best Buy-Aktie: Über diese Dividendenzahlung können sich Best Buy-Anleger freuen
S&P 500-Titel T-Mobile US-Aktie: Diese Dividende entfällt auf T-Mobile US-Aktionäre
S&P 500-Wert Target-Aktie: Über diese Dividende können sich Target-Anleger freuen
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus
Zealand Pharma A-S Aktie [Valor: 11983050 / ISIN: DK0060257814]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
13.06.2024 17:00:00

Zealand Pharma Increases its Share Capital as a Consequence of Exercise of Employee Warrants

finanzen.net zero Zealand Pharma A-S-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

Zealand Pharma A-S
611.50 DKK -5.49%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Company announcement – No. 31 / 2024

Zealand Pharma Increases its Share Capital as a Consequence of Exercise of Employee Warrants

Copenhagen, Denmark, June 13, 2024 Zealand Pharma A/S ("Zealand”) (NASDAQ: ZEAL) (CVR-no. 20 04 50 78), a Copenhagen-based biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of innovative peptide-based medicines, has increased its share capital by a nominal amount of DKK 2,750 divided into 2,750 new shares with a nominal value of DKK 1 each. The increase is a consequence of the exercise of warrants granted under several of Zealand Pharma's employee warrant programs.

Employee warrant programs are part of Zealand Pharma’s incentive scheme, and each warrant gives the owner the right to subscribe for one newly issued Zealand Pharma share at a prespecified price, the exercise price, in specific predefined time periods before expiration. For a more detailed description of Zealand Pharma’s warrant programs, see the company’s Articles of Association, which are available on the website: www.zealandpharma.com.

The exercise price was DKK 224.40 per share for 2,750 of new shares. The total proceeds to Zealand from the capital increase amount to DKK 617,100.00.

The new shares give rights to dividend and other rights from the time of the warrant holder's exercise notice. Each new share carries one vote at Zealand Pharma’s general meetings. Zealand Pharma has only one class of shares.

The new shares will be listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen after registration of the capital increase with the Danish Business Authority. Following registration of the new shares, the share capital of Zealand Pharma will be nominal DKK 62,650,761 divided into 62,650,761 shares with a nominal value of DKK 1 each.

A full copy of the amended Articles of Association can be found at https://www.zealandpharma.com once registered with the Danish Business Authority.

# # #

About Zealand Pharma A/S

Zealand Pharma A/S (Nasdaq: ZEAL) ("Zealand") is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of peptide-based medicines. More than 10 drug candidates invented by Zealand have advanced into clinical development, of which two have reached the market and three candidates are in late-stage development. The company has development partnerships with a number of blue-chip pharma companies as well as commercial partnerships for its marketed products.

Zealand was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, with a presence in the U.S. that includes Boston. For more information about Zealand’s business and activities, please visit www.zealandpharma.com.

Contact:
Anna Krassowska, PhD
Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
Zealand Pharma
Email: ank@zealandpharma.com

Adam Lange
Investor Relations Officer
Zealand Pharma
Email: akl@zealandpharma.com


Analysen zu Zealand Pharma A-S

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Optimismus bei Strukturierten Produkten in der Schweiz mit Georg von Wattenwyl | BX Swiss TV

Der Risikoappetit der Anleger bei Strukturierte Produkte nimmt langsam wieder zu.
Wie entwickelt sich der Markt für Strukturierten Produkte in der Schweiz in 2024, welche Anlageklassen sind gefragt und bleiben BRCs weiterhin beliebt?

Diese Fragen beantwortet Georg von Wattenwyl, Präsident des SSPA (Swiss Structured
Products Association) im heutigen Experteninterview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Optimismus bei Strukturierten Produkten in der Schweiz mit Georg von Wattenwyl | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

13:30 UBS KeyInvest: Sportsommer 2024 - Zeit für den Anstoss / Alstom - Zug um Zug
09:28 Marktüberblick: SAP nach Oracle-Zahlen gesucht
07:00 Optimismus bei Strukturierten Produkten in der Schweiz mit Georg von Wattenwyl | BX Swiss TV
12.06.24 SMI gibt erneut nach
12.06.24 Managing Pensions in a Changed Macro Environment
11.06.24 Julius Bär: 10.00% p.a. JB Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) mit Lock-In auf Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, Dr Ing hc F Porsche AG, Volkswagen AG
11.06.24 Börse Aktuell – Zinswende steht auf der Kippe
11.06.24 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Nestlé, Roche, UBS
11.06.24 US-Wahlen: Showdown fürs Portfolio
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’581.20 19.84 UBS07U
Short 12’848.31 13.75 Y7SSMU
Short 13’275.34 8.83 UUGBSU
SMI-Kurs: 12’084.12 13.06.2024 17:06:36
Long 11’600.00 19.82
Long 11’346.68 13.91 T3UBSU
Long 10’840.00 8.99
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

US-Notenbank Fed tastet Leitzins nicht an
NVIDIA hat Aktiensplit vollzogen - das passierte am Montag mit der Aktie
UBS warnt vor acht Anzeichen, die auf eine übertriebene Börsenrally hindeuten
GameStop-Aktie knickt nach Abbau von Citrons Short-Position ein: GameStop mit Milliarden-Einnahmen durch Aktienverkauf
Grössere Börsenriesen als NVIDIA: Das könnten bis 2035 die nächsten Überflieger am Markt werden
Revision der Bilanzen von Trump Media: TMTG-Aktie reagiert auf Betrugsanklage gegen Wirtschaftsprüfer mit Kursverlust
NVIDIA Aktie News: NVIDIA zieht am Donnerstagnachmittag an
Vor Fed-Zinsentscheid am Mittwoch: Bitcoin gerät unter Druck
NVIDIA-Aktie weiter im Höhenflug - wie lange kann die starke Dynamik noch anhalten?
Darum fällt der Euro gegenüber Dollar und Franken zum Wochenstart

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit