Top News
Schwacher Wochentag in New York: NASDAQ 100 zum Ende des Dienstagshandels in der Verlustzone
Schwacher Handel in New York: S&P 500 liegt letztendlich im Minus
Zurückhaltung in New York: NASDAQ Composite liegt schlussendlich im Minus
Dow Jones-Handel aktuell: Dow Jones beendet den Handel mit Verlusten
Tesla-Konkurrent hat neue Modelle vorgestellt: Das halten Analysten von der Rivian-Aktie
Zealand Pharma A-S Aktie [Valor: 11983050 / ISIN: DK0060257814]
26.03.2024 22:00:00

Zealand Pharma Increases its Share Capital as a Consequence of Exercise of Employee Warrants

Zealand Pharma A-S
702.00 DKK -2.36%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Company announcement – No. 19 / 2024

Zealand Pharma Increases its Share Capital as a Consequence of Exercise of Employee Warrants

Copenhagen, Denmark, March 26, 2024 Zealand Pharma A/S ("Zealand”) (NASDAQ: ZEAL) (CVR-no. 20 04 50 78), a Copenhagen-based biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of innovative peptide-based medicines, has increased its share capital by a nominal amount of DKK 32,808 divided into 32,808 new shares with a nominal value of DKK 1 each. The increase is a consequence of the exercise of warrants granted under several of Zealand Pharma's employee warrant programs.

Employee warrant programs are part of Zealand Pharma’s incentive scheme, and each warrant gives the owner the right to subscribe for one newly issued Zealand Pharma share at a prespecified price, the exercise price, in specific predefined time periods before expiration. For a more detailed description of Zealand Pharma’s warrant programs, see the company’s Articles of Association, which are available on the website: www.zealandpharma.com.

The exercise price was DKK 127.00 per share for 4,900 of the new shares and DKK 224.40 per share for 27,908 of new shares. The total proceeds to Zealand from the capital increase amount to DKK 6,884,855.20.

The new shares give rights to dividend and other rights from the time of the warrant holder's exercise notice. Each new share carries one vote at Zealand Pharma’s general meetings. Zealand Pharma has only one class of shares.

The new shares will be listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen after registration of the capital increase with the Danish Business Authority. Following registration of the new shares, the share capital of Zealand Pharma will be nominal DKK 62,648,011 divided into 62,648,011 shares with a nominal value of DKK 1 each.

A full copy of the amended Articles of Association can be found at https://www.zealandpharma.com once registered with the Danish Business Authority.

# # #

About Zealand Pharma A/S

Zealand Pharma A/S (Nasdaq: ZEAL) ("Zealand") is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of peptide-based medicines. More than 10 drug candidates invented by Zealand have advanced into clinical development, of which two have reached the market and three candidates are in late-stage development. The company has development partnerships with a number of blue-chip pharma companies as well as commercial partnerships for its marketed products.

Zealand was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, with a presence in the U.S. For more information about Zealand’s business and activities, please visit www.zealandpharma.com.

Contact:

Adam Lange
Investor Relations Officer
Zealand Pharma
Email: alange@zealandpharma.com
 
Anna Krassowska, PhD
Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
Zealand Pharma
Email: akrassowska@zealandpharma.com

