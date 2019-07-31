|
31.07.2019 11:12:02
ZEAL Network SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
ZEAL Network SE ( -)
ZEAL Network SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed :
(Anzeige)Passende neue Barrier Reverse Convertibles
Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2) Date of disclosure / English: August 14, 2019 English: https://www.zeal-network.co.uk/investors/publications/
|ISIN:
|GB00BHD66J44
|Category Code:
|NOR
|TIDM:
|-
|LEI Code:
|391200EIRBXU4TUMMQ46
|Sequence No.:
|15215
|EQS News ID:
|849551
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|