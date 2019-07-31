<
31.07.2019 11:12:02

ZEAL Network SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

ZEAL Network SE ( -)
ZEAL Network SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

31-Jul-2019 / 11:12 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ZEAL Network SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2) Date of disclosure / English: August 14, 2019 English: https://www.zeal-network.co.uk/investors/publications/


ISIN: GB00BHD66J44
Category Code: NOR
TIDM: -
LEI Code: 391200EIRBXU4TUMMQ46
Sequence No.: 15215
EQS News ID: 849551

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

