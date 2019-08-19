|
19.08.2019 10:08:47
ZEAL Network SE: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
|
ZEAL Network SE ( -)
ZEAL Network SE: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
Title: Mr
First name: Dr Helmut Wilhelm
Last name(s): Becker
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
Position: Member of the management team
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
ZEAL Network SE
b) LEI
391200EIRBXU4TUMMQ46
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Shares
ISIN: GB00BHD66J44
b) Nature of the transaction
Buy of Shares
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
2019-08-15
f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR
|ISIN:
|GB00BHD66J44
|Category Code:
|DSH
|TIDM:
|-
|LEI Code:
|391200EIRBXU4TUMMQ46
|Sequence No.:
|17173
|EQS News ID:
|859369
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
