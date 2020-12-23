SMI 10’408 0.1%  SPI 12’985 0.1%  Dow 30’016 -0.7%  DAX 13’491 0.5%  Euro 1.0846 0.2%  EStoxx50 3’516 0.5%  Gold 1’861 0.0%  Bitcoin 21’046 -0.4%  Dollar 0.8902 0.1%  Öl 50.2 0.6% 
23.12.2020 13:34:00

ZavaZone Adventure Park to Open In Potomac Mills Mall

WOODBRIDGE, Va., Dec. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ZavaZone, the leader in creating unique "fun-in-motion" family entertainment experiences, announces the grand opening of its location inside Potomac Mills Mall in Prince William County, Virginia. ZavaZone's new Potomac Mills park will host a grand opening celebration for the surrounding community on December 26th, 2020, with an official ribbon cutting at 4:00 PM.

ZavaZone Potomac Mills is a soaring 23,000 square foot park that features beginner and advanced Ninja Courses, an expansive High Ropes Course, Climbing walls, Bungee Trampolines, Trampoline Dodgeball and much more!  ZavaZone Potomac Mills is also premiering its latest attraction: The Inflatenator, the largest inflatable moon bounce/obstacle course in the state of Virginia.

Locally owned and operated by Richard Eitzel, ZZ Potomac Mills is the newest ZavaZone park in the country and the second in Virginia. Rich has been a successful small business owner in Prince William for nearly 30 years.  Inspired by being a father to his wonderful son, Rich began looking for a family-centric business that would allow parents the opportunity to participate and have fun alongside their children.  Once he experienced ZavaZone, he knew that he had found the business that would allow families to be healthy and active in any season as they make memories together.  As an added perk, the convenient location allows families to add "fun in motion" time to the wide variety of shopping options afforded by Potomac Mills Mall. 

To celebrate the opening, ZavaZone will be offering free pass for a future visit for the first 100 guests. In addition, guests who book party packages during the Month of December 2020 will receive $50 off any package. 

ZavaZone Potomac Mills offers special party and event packages, including birthday parties, graduation parties, corporate gatherings, fundraisers and more.  ZavaZone Potomac Mills is the perfect place for families to enjoy hours of fun family-centric adventures!  

The brand-new ZavaZone Potomac Mills is located at 2700 Potomac Mills Circle Suite 711, Woodbridge, VA  22191 (next to "American Freight").  For more information on the new location, please visit www.ZavaZone.com or call 800-376-9282.

Media Contact: Richard Eitzel, 800-376-9282

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/zavazone-adventure-park-to-open-in-potomac-mills-mall-301197827.html

SOURCE ZavaZone of Potomac Mills

