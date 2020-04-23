+++ Crash am Ölmarkt - historische Handelschancen mit geringem Kapitaleinsatz! Jetzt WTI Futures einfach handeln! +++ -w-
23.04.2020 16:05:00

Zappi Hires Former Client Leaders from Nielsen and Ipsos

BOSTON, April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Zappi, the ad and innovation testing platform built by brands for brands, today announced that it has hired two new client leaders to deepen relationships with existing customers. Elena Protopapas joins Zappi from Nielsen and is based in London and Marek Slodyczka joins from Ipsos and is based in New York.

Protopapas was an associate manager at Nielsen (BASES), focusing on product innovation and packaging design. Using both System 1 and System 2 methodologies, she has helped a number of FMCG companies worldwide to grow through innovation. She also has a Master's degree in Market Research and Consumer Behavior from IE University in Madrid.

Slodyczka was a senior vice president and executive team lead in Ipsos' innovation practice. With over a decade of experience in innovation, brand strategy, and consumer insights, Marek has helped companies like Procter & Gamble, Sanofi, Tyson Foods, and Morton Salt bring successful innovations to market.

"I'm thrilled to be joining such a dynamic organization that's driving the transformation of insights," Slodyczka shared. "Zappi is at the forefront of combining leading technology with curated, fit for purpose methodologies designed to streamline workflows, scale data, and unlock tremendous value for customers."

Protopapas added, "I am very excited to be part of a revolution that can drastically change the way brands grow and innovate."

This news comes on the heels of Zappi's earlier hiring and promotion announcements. Data strategist Yvonne O'Brien joined at the start of the year as Zappi's executive vice president of go-to-market, while Zappi also announced a number of customer hires across sales, marketing and customer success.

Ryan Barry, Zappi's chief revenue officer, said, "We're thrilled to have experienced client leaders in the market research space join us. Elena and Marek are great additions to the Zappi team."

ABOUT ZAPPI
Zappi is the ad and innovation testing platform built for brands, by brands. Whether you want to screen initial creative/product ideas, guide your go-to-market plan, or optimize at any point of the process, Zappi has a solution co-built with some of the best consumer brands on the market. In Zappi's platform, your insights grow more valuable the more you test and learn. To find out more, visit https://www.zappi.io/web/.

MEDIA CONTACT
Katie Sweet
katie.sweet@zappistore.com

 

SOURCE Zappi

