25.03.2020 00:10:00

ZAP Surgical Announces Comprehensive Webinar Series Focused on Advancing Stereotactic Radiosurgery for Treating Brain Tumors

SAN CARLOS, Calif., March 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ZAP Surgical Systems, Inc. today announced a program offering web-based educational talks focused on stereotactic radiosurgery (SRS) and its related applications. With numerous recently postponed scientific meetings resulting from the COVID-19 crisis (e.g. The Radiosurgery Society, AANS, etc.), combined with the need for "social distancing", all of the program's content will be delivered via webinar and at no cost.

Stereotactic radiosurgery is a well-studied and effective treatment for many brain cancers including primary and metastatic brain tumors. Considered an alternative to surgery for select indications, SRS is a non-invasive outpatient procedure that often provides equivalent outcomes, yet no surgical incision, and little to no recovery period.

The webinar series includes an esteemed panel of experts discussing a myriad of topics relevant to the advancement of radiosurgery. Select presentations from this program include the following:

  • Tue, April 7, 11:00am-11:30am EDT. "Isocentric vs. Non-Isocentric SRS for Trigeminal Neuralgia", presented by Leo Romanelli MD, Neurosurgeon, CDI Milan, and Mike Schulder MD, Neurosurgeon, North Shore University Hospital.
  • Thu, April 16, 11:00am-11:30am EDT. "SRS for Brain Mets – How Big is Too Big? How Many is Too Many?", presented by Scott Soltys, Radiation Oncologist, Stanford University, and Aizik Wolf MD, Neurosurgeon, Miami Neuroscience Center.
  • Thu, April 23, 11:00am-11:30am EDT. "SRS vs. Surgery for Vestibular Schwannoma", presented by Alex Muacevic MD, Neurosurgeon, University of Munich, and Michael McDermott MD, Neurosurgeon, Miami Neuroscience Institute.
  • Wed, May 6, 11:00am-11:30am EDT. "Brain Mets: Dispelling Myths and Focusing on Fact", presented by Jason Sheehan MD, Neurosurgeon, University of Virginia.
  • Thu, May 14, 11:00am-11:30am EDT. "Vault-Free Radiosurgery Beam Dosimetry and Plan Quality Analysis", presented by Steve Sorensen PhD, Medical Physicist, Barrow Neurological Institute.
  • Wed, May 20, 11:00am-11:30am EDT. "Understanding SRS Reimbursement Trends: Past, Present and Future", presented by James Hugh, SVP, American Medical Accounting and Consulting (AMAC).
  • Thu, June 11, 11:00am-11:30am EDT. "Radiosurgery and Intractable Pain", presented by Eduardo Lovo MD, Neurosurgeon, International Cancer Center - El Salvador.

For additional details and to register for each event, please visit SRS-webinars.com. Capacity is limited and will be confirmed on a first-come, first-served basis. Participation is subject to approval and is limited to SRS healthcare providers and affiliated clinical staff.

About ZAP Surgical Systems, Inc.
ZAP Surgical Systems, Inc. designs and manufactures the ZAP-X® Gyroscopic Radiosurgery™ platform. ZAP was founded in 2014 by John R. Adler, MD, professor emeritus of neurosurgery and radiation oncology at Stanford University, and founder & CEO of ZAP Surgical Systems. Dr. Adler is also the inventor of the CyberKnife® and founder of Accuray, Inc. FDA-cleared in September 2017, ZAP-X utilizes a modern linear accelerator to eliminate the historical use of Cobalt-60 and the related costs and challenges of handling live radioactive isotopes. ZAP-X also incorporates a unique vault-free design that typically eliminates the need for costly shielded treatment rooms. Learn more at www.zapsurgical.com.

Contact:
Mark Arnold
Senior Vice President, Marketing
ZAP Surgical Systems, Inc.
Email: marka@zapsurgical.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/zap-surgical-announces-comprehensive-webinar-series-focused-on-advancing-stereotactic-radiosurgery-for-treating-brain-tumors-301029357.html

SOURCE ZAP Surgical Systems, Inc.

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

24.03.20
Fed sorgt für Stimmungswechsel bei Edelmetallen
24.03.20
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
24.03.20
Vontobel: Amazon mit Nachfragezuwachs angesichts COVID-19 Ausbreitung
24.03.20
SMI mit Schwächephase
20.03.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
19.03.20
Die Volatilität hält an | BX Swiss TV
18.03.20
How Oil Prices Impact Agriculture
03.03.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.55% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf NVIDIA Corp
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

20.03.20
Schroders: Real Estate Flashnote
18.03.20
Schroders: Mögliche Auswirkungen des Klimawandels auf die Finanzmärkte
11.03.20
Schroders: Wie Mikrofinanzanlagen Unternehmerinnen wirkungsvoll unterstützen und einen Beitrag zur Schliessung der Kreditlücke leisten können
mehr
Die Volatilität hält an | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Nestlé-Chef warnt Mitarbeiter vor "aufziehendem Sturm" - Aktie fällt deutlich
Kampf gegen Corona: Roche startet Studie für Actemra bei Coronavirus-Lungenentzündungen - Aktie springt an
Wall Street geht tiefer in den Feierabend -- SMI und DAX schliessen mit Abschlägen -- Börsen in Fernost letztlich uneinheitlich
US-Börsen mit Kurssprüngen -- SMI und DAX schliessen mit kräftigen Gewinnen -- Asiens Börsen letztlich deutlich im Plus
Trotz Chaos an den Märkten: In China ist dieser Rohstoff derzeit sehr gefragt
Vor Halving: So könnte sich der Bitcoin-Kurs bis Mai entwickeln
Nach Pannenserie und erneuter Belastungsprobe: Swisscom in der Bredouille
Ölpreis fällt auf 17-Jahrestief
Schweizer Startup will erste Space-Müllabfuhr ins All bringen
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen mit Kurssprüngen -- SMI und DAX schliessen mit kräftigen Gewinnen -- Asiens Börsen letztlich deutlich im Plus
Die Anleger am heimischen Markt schöpften am Dienstag wieder Hoffnung und auch der deutsche Leitindex konnte nach seinem Sprung über die 9'000-Zähler-Marke mit einem deutlichen Plus schliessen. Auch an den US-Börsen ging es kräftig aufwärts. Am Dienstag griffen die Anleger in Asien ebenfalls wieder zu.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB