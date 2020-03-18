Zander Insurance Wraps Record Year for Term Life Insurance

NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nashville-based Zander Insurance, one of the largest independent insurance agencies in the country, earned numerous accolades from term-life insurance providers in 2019 after doubling down on its efforts to help customers find the best rates and coverage.

SBLI named Zander a 2019 Elite Partner for achieving a 73 percent increase in revenue.

Zander received the 2019 Chairman's Circle Award from Assurity Life Insurance after doubling its revenue for the year and setting a record for disability coverage.

, a Fortune 500 mutual insurance and financial services company, awarded Zander its 2019 Chairman's Circle Award. Legal & General America recognized Zander for a 35 percent year-over-year increase in policies.

Zander received Protective Life Insurance's Top Producer Award in 2019 and AIG's Top Direct Marketer Award after increasing revenue by 25 percent for the year.

Zander doubled its revenue with Lincoln Financial Group.

"I am so proud of our team for making our mark in the industry and raising the bar with protecting families," said Jeff Zander, CEO of Zander Insurance. "We have kept the same mission here at Zander that my family established nearly 100 years ago—to ensure every family, individual and business receives protection at the best possible rate."

In 2019, Zander donated more than $300,000 to six different nonprofit organizations in the Middle Tennessee area while giving back 740 volunteer hours. Also, as part of an Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP), 49 percent of the company is owned by employees through Zander Group Holdings.

About Zander Insurance Group

Headquartered in Nashville, TN, Zander Insurance Group believes that nothing is more important than protecting families and businesses across the U.S. For nearly 100 years, Zander has been putting clients first by simplifying the process of researching insurance products and allowing clients to purchase a complete portfolio from one office. This fourth-generation family/employee-owned business provides a complete selection of personal and business insurance products to their nationwide client base. Zander Insurance is Dave Ramsey's choice for top quality insurance programs and services. For more information, visit www.zander.com.

