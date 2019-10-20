+++ US vs. China: Das könnten die Gewinner aus dem Handelskonflikt werden! Jetzt zum Webinar am 21.10. anmelden! +++ -w-
20.10.2019 15:00:00

Zan Compute and The Service Companies Announce a Partnership

MIAMI, Oct. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Zan Compute, a leading Smart Facility Maintenance AI platform company and The Service Companies, the premier nationwide one-stop-shop for integrated services to the hospitality, gaming and facility services industries, announced today they have entered into a partnership to offer Zan Compute's Zanitor, the Smart Facility Maintenance AI platform as part of The Service Companies' smart facility solutions to its clients.

ZAN Compute provides an intelligent IoT platform for smart washrooms with advanced sensing, and machine learning that better suits the needs of property owners, managers and occupants. Zanitor is a cloud-based AI solution that enables facility managers and operators to adopt a predictive cleaning process and maintain a higher quality of service, in an easy, efficient and cost-effective manner.

The Services Companies provides managed, hospitality staffing, specialty window and chandelier cleaning, and engineering services to over 1,500 hotels, casinos, resorts, stadiums, universities, corporate dining facilities, commercial facilities and more across the United States and Caribbean. By tailoring its services to the unique needs of its customers, The Service Companies delivers superior customer experiences, streamlined processes, and improved efficiencies.

This partnership will allow The Services Companies to offer its new and existing clients Zan's complete suite of solutions that not only solves cleaning challenges, but also improves guest experience.

Junaith Shahabdeen, CEO of Zan Compute, commented, "We are very excited to partner with a technologically progressive service provider like The Services Companies, a company with a strategic vision that includes adopting advanced technology to improve their offerings. We anticipate leveraging Zan's expertise in AI and machine learning with the innovative self-performed solutions The Services Companies offers. The end result of our partnership is simple but powerful - over the long run generating lower operating costs for our client's facilities and improving their guest experience."

Holly Borrego, Regional Vice President of Operations – Western Region for The Service Companies, stated, "We are excited to partner with Zan Compute to offer our clients the next generation of technology that revolutionizes the delivery of hospitality and facility cleaning services. Zan's sensor technology allows us to optimize labor, productivity, and restroom supply costs. By monitoring traffic patterns and redirecting labor to areas requiring more frequent cleaning, we bring a cost-effective solution while improving the overall guest experience. Through this partnership, we are proud to be among the first to offer our customers across the country the most technologically advanced solution in the industry."

Please contact The Service Companies (http://www.theservicecompanies.com/) or Zan Compute (http://www.zancompute.com) for additional information.

 

SOURCE The Service Companies

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

18.10.19
Gold nach Brexit-Deal unter Druck
18.10.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.80% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf UniCredit SpA
18.10.19
Vontobel: derimail - Glänzende Aussichten: 90% Kapitalschutz und 100% Partizipation am steigenden Goldpreis
18.10.19
Der Brexit bleibt im Fokus der SMI-Investoren
18.10.19
Daily Markets: EUR/USD – Ausbruch nach oben gelungen / Geberit – Doppeltopp?
17.10.19
Auf und Ab nach Brexit-Deal und Quartalszahlen | BX Swiss TV
14.10.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

18.10.19
Schroders: Wie der Handelskrieg die BRIC-Länder schwächt
18.10.19
Schroders: Wie lange werden Sie leben und was bedeutet das für Ihre Anlagen?
17.10.19
Schroders: Monatlicher Marktausblick - Oktober 2019
mehr
Auf und Ab nach Brexit-Deal und Quartalszahlen | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Hat Donald Trump eine Chance auf eine weitere Amtszeit? - Moody‘s-Experten rechnen hoch
So reagieren Euro, Franken & Co. auf die Brexit-Einigung
Heisser Kandidat: Dieses Unternehmen könnte bald 1 Billion Dollar wert sein
BMW-Chef sucht Schulterschluss mit Daimler und stichelt gegen VW
Das hält die Zukunft für den Palladiumpreis nach dem Rekordhoch bereit
Run auf Gold: So könnten sich Lieferengpässe auf die Finanzmärkte auswirken
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Credit Suisse führt Negativzinsen für Vermögende ein
Alibaba muss täglich hunderte Millionen Hackerangriffe abwehren
Investor warnt vor 30-Prozent-Crash beim Bitcoin

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI geht leichter ins Wochenende -- Wall Street verabschiedet sich schwächer -- DAX letztlich etwas tiefer -- Asiatische Indizes schliessen mit uneinheitlichen Tendenzen
Der heimische Aktienmarkt tendierte am Freitag etwas tiefer. An der deutschen Börse bewegte sich der DAX in einer engen Range um die Nulllinie. An der Wall Street ging es Freitag bergab. Die Aktienmärkte in China wurden vom BIP belastet.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB