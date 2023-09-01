Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'075 -0.5%  SPI 14'597 -0.5%  Dow 34'838 0.3%  DAX 15'840 -0.7%  Euro 0.9558 -0.2%  EStoxx50 4'283 -0.3%  Gold 1'940 0.0%  Bitcoin 22'824 -0.4%  Dollar 0.8861 0.0%  Öl 88.9 2.4% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526Meyer Burger10850379DocMorris4261528Swiss Re12688156Tesla11448018Relief Therapeutics125112599Zurich Insurance1107539NVIDIA994529Santhera Pharmaceuticals127602882Idorsia36346343Holcim1221405Swiss Life1485278
Top News
PayPal legt Krypto-Käufe und -Verkäufe für britische Kunden vorerst auf Eis
Morgan Stanley-Stratege Wilson sieht Anzeichen für Rally am US-Markt: Wird der Bär bald zum Bullen?
So finden Startups Investoren
KW 35: So performten die SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
August 2023: Das sind die besten und die schlechtesten DAX-Aktien
Suche...
Krypto kaufen
02.09.2023 00:07:00

Zach Bryan Sets T-Mobile Center Attendance Record at Final Show of 2023 "Burn, Burn, Burn" Tour

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Sept. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zach Bryan brought out more than 19,659 fans to the final stop of his 2023 "Burn, Burn, Burn" Tour at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City setting a new attendance record for the largest single ticketed event in venue history. T-Mobile Center, Kansas City's award-winning downtown landmark, has welcomed over 14 million guests since opening in Oct. 2007. The previous record was held by Metallica who welcomed more than 19,646 fans on March 6, 2019.

Zach Bryan. 8.30.23

"Zach Bryan and his band captivated Kansas City from the moment he started towards the T-Mobile Center stage," said Jay Cooper, T-Mobile Center General Manager. "Setting an attendance record on your first arena visit is impressive and speaks volumes for Zach's talent and the incredibly special connection he shares with his fans. We are grateful to Zach, his band & crew, AEG Presents, WME and Warner Records for an unforgettable night in Kansas City and look forward to his 2024 visit to T-Mobile Center."

The sold-out, record setting tour finale in Kansas City comes days after the singer-songwriter-producer released his fourth full-length studio album, Zach Bryan, available HERE via Warner Records and the announcement of his 2024 North American run, The Quittin Time Tour including a return to T-Mobile Center on Aug. 20. Tickets for his 2024 show go on sale at 10 am CT on Sept. 8.

About T-Mobile Center
T-Mobile Center is Kansas City's home for live entertainment and sporting events owned by the City of Kansas City and managed by ASM Global. Anchor to more than $8 billion of reinvestment in a revitalized downtown Kansas City, the award-winning venue has welcomed more than 14 million guests since opening in 2007. For additional information or to join the conversation, follow T-Mobile Center on social media via Facebook & Instagram: @TMobileCenter. 

MediaContact
t-mobilecentermedia@t-mobilecenter.com

T-Mobile Center logo

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/zach-bryan-sets-t-mobile-center-attendance-record-at-final-show-of-2023-burn-burn-burn-tour-301916290.html

SOURCE T-Mobile Center

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Was gibt es Neues aus der Kryptowelt? | BX Swiss TV

Was ist das Fazit der Roundtables des 4. Fundplat «Mountain Talks» Summit? Darüber spricht Bernhard Wenger, Head of Northern Europe bei 21 Shares im heutigen Experteninterview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss.
Ausserdem erläutert Bernhard Wenger, wie 21Shares bereits künstliche Intelligenz verwendet und gibt einen Ausblick auf den Kryptomarkt.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Was gibt es Neues aus der Kryptowelt? | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

01.09.23 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 18.00% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible auf ams-OSRAM
01.09.23 Bitcoin Kurs fällt zurück auf 26.000 Dollar - SEC verschiebt Entscheidungen über Spot-ETFs in den USA
01.09.23 Investiere in den ersten Porsche GT3 - diese Ikone wurde für den GT3 Cup-Serienrennsport entwickelt und gleichzeitig für den Strassengebrauch zugelassen.
01.09.23 UBS-Rekordgewinn beflügelt
01.09.23 Was gibt es Neues aus der Kryptowelt? | BX Swiss TV
31.08.23 Julius Bär: 10.75% p.a. JB Reverse Convertible auf ams-OSRAM AG
31.08.23 UBS KeyInvest: Cloud-Anbieter - KI-Boom schiebt Wachstum an/Energieversorger - Eine Branche in Bestform
31.08.23 Marktüberblick: Delivery Hero nach Zahlen schwach
30.08.23 Attraktive Sekundärmarkt-opportunitäten
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'550.00 18.67
Short 11'789.53 13.70 C0SSMU
Short 12'218.97 8.95 BXSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11'075.15 01.09.2023 17:31:46
Long 10'642.23 19.47 VWSSMU
Long 10'413.90 13.88 CSSSMU
Long 9'960.35 8.92 S2BMIU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Roche-Aktie schwächer: Roche hat positive Daten zu Lungenkrebsmittel Alecensa geliefert
Relief Therapeutics-Aktie im Minus: Relief Therapeutics und Acer gehen Lizenz-Abkommen ein
SPI-Titel Relief Therapeutics-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein frühes Investment in Relief Therapeutics bedeutet
DocMorris Aktie News: DocMorris am Mittag mit kräftigen Verlusten
UBS-Aktie springt auf Mehrjahreshoch: UBS mit Rekordgewinn im zweiten Quartal - Schweiz-Geschäft der CS wird vollständig integriert
UBS-Aktie gibt nach: Expertengruppe sieht gesetzlichen Reformbedarf nach dem CS-Debakel
Nach US-Arbeitsmarktdaten: US-Börsen letztlich uneins -- SMI und DAX verabschieden sich tiefer ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen schliessen fester
SPI-Wert DocMorris-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein frühes DocMorris-Investment eingefahren
ChatGPT gibt bullische Prognose für $WSM Token von Wall Street Memes ab
Meyer Burger Aktie News: Anleger trennen sich am Mittag vermehrt von Meyer Burger

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit