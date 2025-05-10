Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’087 0.2%  SPI 16’547 0.3%  Dow 41’249 -0.3%  DAX 23’499 0.6%  Euro 0.9350 0.2%  EStoxx50 5’310 0.4%  Gold 3’329 0.7%  Bitcoin 85’609 -0.2%  Dollar 0.8317 0.0%  Öl 63.9 1.2% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Top News
Erfolgsgeheimnis: Tesla-Chef Elon Musk gibt Tipps für erfolgreiche Meetings
Dalio sieht globale Ordnung in Gefahr - Trumps Zölle belasten US-Wirtschaft
NVIDIA-Aktie im Fokus: Erwartungen an die Bilanz beflügeln Ausbruchshoffnungen
Experten sehen bei Microsoft-Aktie Potenzial
Goldpreis, Ölpreis, Silberpreis & Co.: So schlagen sich die Rohstoffe am Vormittag
Suche...
Plus500 Depot
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

10.05.2025 10:28:28

ZA Miner Supports Institutional Bitcoin Yield Access Through Cloud Hashrate Services

FCA-regulated cloud miner partners with Coinbase strategy to offer structured crypto income.

Image by ZA Miner

Image by ZA Miner

MIDDLESEX, United Kingdom, May 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZA Miner, a cloud-based cryptocurrency mining service provider, has announced its operational alignment with Coinbase’s newly launched Bitcoin Yield Fund, a product that offers institutional investors outside the United States an annual return ranging from 4% to 8% in Bitcoin. The initiative aims to address the growing global demand for stable digital asset income mechanisms through a combination of arbitrage-driven strategies and cloud mining capacity.

The Coinbase Bitcoin Yield Fund utilizes a "cash-and-carry" arbitrage model designed to mitigate price volatility risks by capturing the spread between spot and futures Bitcoin prices. This model, widely adopted in institutional finance, emphasizes capital preservation while offering predictable yield. ZA Miner contributes to the initiative by supplying managed hashrate power to support mining-based income channels.

Operations are managed under regulatory oversight. ZA Miner is registered with the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), allowing it to offer compliant mining infrastructure services globally. This regulatory framework ensures that user activities align with UK financial standards and prioritizes fund transparency and security.

Instead of purchasing and operating physical mining hardware, users of ZA Miner engage through cloud-based mining contracts. These contracts grant access to mining rewards without requiring on-site equipment, making the process accessible to participants who lack technical expertise or large upfront capital. Users receive returns based on real-time mining performance, and the system allows for easy withdrawal or conversion of proceeds. All financial transactions conducted via the platform are traceable, auditable, and subject to standard regulatory controls.

This development marks an important convergence between mining infrastructure and structured crypto-finance products. While Coinbase manages the arbitrage-based yield component, ZA Miner’s role centers on maintaining computational output, ensuring reliable mining participation across its server network. This dual participation enables institutional investors to diversify their revenue streams, combining arbitrage earnings with income generated from mining-based Bitcoin payouts.

The integration reflects a broader industry trend toward transparency, regulation, and automation in digital asset investment. By formalizing access to cloud mining within a compliant structure, the approach seeks to make cryptocurrency-based yields a more dependable option for institutions seeking inflation-resistant asset strategies.

Learn more about ZA Miner’s cloud hashrate services at https://www.zaminer.com/.

Media Contact:
SHEIKH, Anisah Fatema
ZA FUNDINGS LTD
info@zaminer.com
https://www.zaminer.com/

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a8ed7105-1e60-43ae-b336-4588d8ca1278


Nachrichten zu Mitsubishi Materials Corp

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten