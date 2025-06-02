Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
02.06.2025 16:14:20

ZA Miner Enhances Cloud Mining Platform with Flexible Contracts and Automated Payout Architecture

ZA Miner’s new flexible contracts and automated mining systems broaden secure access to regulated crypto earnings.

Image by ZA Miner

Image by ZA Miner

MIDDLESEX, United Kingdom, June 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZA Miner, a United Kingdom-based cloud mining platform operated by FCA-regulated ZA Fundings Ltd, has announced a new set of features designed to expand secure and structured access to cryptocurrency mining. The platform’s latest update introduces flexible contract options and a fully automated payout system, reinforcing its commitment to infrastructure transparency and regulatory compliance.

In response to growing interest in decentralized digital asset participation, ZA Miner now offers mining contracts with varied durations and projected performance estimates. These options are designed to accommodate different risk profiles and investment goals, from short-term entry-level contracts to longer-term commitments.

Each contract is processed through ZA Miner’s automated backend system, which activates mining operations immediately upon user registration or contract execution. This reduces manual handling and ensures real-time integration with performance monitoring tools, allowing users to track contract activity through a secure dashboard.

Mining activity is powered by energy-efficient equipment located in distributed data centers across regions such as Iceland and Kazakhstan. These locations were selected for their access to renewable energy and stable infrastructure, aligning with the platform’s emphasis on environmental responsibility and operational continuity.

ZA Miner Contract Options

ZA Miner Contract Options

Daily mining payouts are automatically distributed to users’ designated cold wallets using encrypted transfer protocols. The automated process removes the need for user-initiated withdrawals and supports consistent, secure delivery of earnings. The platform’s interface also includes analytics tools that allow users to evaluate mining performance and adjust their engagement based on data.

A spokesperson for ZA Miner stated: "The addition of flexible contracts and automation reflects our mission to improve transparency and reduce entry barriers for users globally. Every update we implement is guided by our commitment to operational security and compliance.”

ZA Miner operates under the supervision of the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). All mining activities and user-facing systems are developed in line with UK regulatory frameworks. While historical performance data is made available for reference, the company emphasizes that all automated crypto earnings are subject to market volatility and cannot be guaranteed.

The platform currently serves users in over 100 countries. All contract activations and user registrations are completed online, without the need for software downloads or physical mining equipment.

About ZA Miner

ZA Miner is a cloud-based mining provider headquartered in Middlesex, United Kingdom. Operated by ZA Fundings Ltd under FCA oversight, the platform offers regulated access to automated crypto mining with a focus on system automation, renewable energy sourcing, and global accessibility.

Media Contact:
Anisah Fatema Sheikh
ZA FUNDINGS LTD
info@zaminer.com
https://www.zaminer.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/01ffe0f0-ac9b-401c-91e4-efb4548d100b

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c7109d9e-258d-4dad-870f-8668670a04ef


