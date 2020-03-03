03.03.2020 14:34:00

Z Natural Foods Announces the Perfect Emergency Supply Food: Whole Egg Powder

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., March 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Eggs have been called the perfect food. Not just because of the balance of protein and fats, but also because of the amino-acid and fatty-acid profiles, something no other food provides.

At times of distress, eggs will be first to vanish from store shelves because of their low cost, ease of use, taste and nutritional value.

Especially during an emergency.

During this time of the coronavirus, stocking up on quality nutrition can be difficult. Largely because no one knows exactly how long this virus may last, nor how severe the outcomes. 

One important food to stock up is Whole Egg Powder which provides a solution for a protein that stores well, tastes great and is good for cooking.

"More customers have bought our Whole Egg Powder this month than all last year," reports Sam Hirschberg, Director of Marketing for Z Natural Foods. "Two tablespoons of our Whole Egg Powder has the same nutrition as one egg and because of our unique drying and powdering process the nutrients are maintained for safe, long term storage."

One serving of Whole Egg Powder is the same as one egg, providing a source of 14 vitamins and minerals, such as choline, lutein, vitamins A, D, K2, phosphorus, selenium, and potassium. The powder mixes easily in smoothies, protein shakes, or soups and is excellent for cooking and baking. It is also soy-free, gluten-free, and does not contain any added preservatives or sugar. 

"Our Whole Egg Powder is a high-quality source of protein for building and maintaining healthy tissue and provides a fat source that nourishes every cell membrane of the body, says Hirschberg, the highly digestible protein content makes the egg powder extra beneficial," says Hirschberg.

Whole Egg Powder is $12.99 a pound (64 servings) and comes in an air-locked, freezer-tight, resealable, stand up foil pouch and can be safely stored for 2 years. For more information about Whole Egg Powder, you are invited to visit www.ZNaturalFoods.com.

About Z Natural Foods
Z Natural Foods provides high quality, organic superfoods, and concentrated fruit powders. With over 400 specialty products, Z Natural Foods provides natural foods to the biggest wholesalers and retailers in the industry. Offering services such as bulk purchasing, blending, packaging, wholesale delivery and retail, Z Natural Foods provides a unique niche. For more information about Z Natural Foods, visit www.ZNaturalFoods.com or call 888-963-6637.

Media Contact:
Sam Hirschberg
888-963-6637
235223@email4pr.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/z-natural-foods-announces-the-perfect-emergency-supply-food-whole-egg-powder-301015219.html

SOURCE Z Natural Foods

Anleger hoffen auf Konjunkturstimuli: SMI und DAX legen kräftig zu - Börsen in Fernost letztlich uneinheitlich
Auf dem Heimatmarkt und in Deutschland zeigen sich die Börsen mit kräftigen Gewinnen. In Asien bröckelten die Kursgewinne an vielen Handelsplätzen bis zur Schlussglocke wieder ab.

