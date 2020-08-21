Yutong China Donated 152,000 Medical Masks to Prevent Epidemics in Thailand's Public Transport Sector

BANGKOK, Aug. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A brief handover ceremony in recognition of Yutong's donation was held on August 10 at the Bangkok Mass Transit Agency (BMTA) with that body's general manager and chief sales officer as participants. Given the urgent need to control and subdue the pandemic, Yutong spared no effort to overcome the challenges of preparation and customs clearance qualification auditing in order to undertake the process of transferring medical supplies to Thailand. In fact, Yutong not only provided assistance to BMTA but also donated anti-epidemic medical supplies to a number of enterprises and government agencies in Thailand, as well as providing Chinese anti-epidemic experience to give a hand to Thailand's public transport sector to strengthen its anti-epidemic capabilities so as to ensure road safety in the aftermath of the epidemic.

A friend from afar has brought a distant land closer. In May of last year, Yutong Bus, as the official vehicle of Thailand, carried tens of thousands of people to attend the King's coronation ceremony, which prompted an outpouring of gratitude. In recent years, Yutong Bus has delivered numerous orders to Thailand's clients, earning praise for its fine products, attentive services and systematic public transport travel solutions. Thus, Yutong has achieved rapid growth in the Thai market by realizing better travel for more of the country's people.

Yutong's aid will continue to spread to countries and regions in Europe, Asia, the United States, Africa, the Middle East and elsewhere, ultimately benefiting more than 10 million people.

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20200820/2892109-1

SOURCE Yutong