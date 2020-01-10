10.01.2020 10:30:00

YuppTV Bags the Digital Broadcast Rights for BCCI Home Season

NEW DELHI, Jan. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- YuppTV, the world's leading OTT platform for South-Asian content, has bagged the digital broadcast rights for the BCCI Home Season. Following the development, YuppTV users in major countries across the globe will be able to catch their favourite sporting action live on the platform. The BCCI Home Season features spirited action between Sri Lanka, Australia, South Africa, and India.

Mr Uday Reddy, Founder & CEO, YuppTV

YuppTV is bringing a high-adrenaline sporting action to its users spread across Continental Europe and Central Asia. YuppTV users in the SAARC countries (except India) can also catch the live sporting action. Furthermore, users in the Middle East and North Africa, can also watch the sport live.

Commenting on the latest development, Mr. Uday Reddy, Founder & CEO, YuppTV, said, "At YuppTV, we are forever on the pursuit of offering the best content and entertainment solutions to the South Asian diaspora. To the same end, we are glad to bag the rights for the BCCI Home Season and make it easier for our users to catch the sporting action live and on-the-go. We are affirmative that our users will enjoy convenient and real-time access of their favourite sport, right on their preferred devices."

Cricket fans across the globe can catch the latest series on YuppTV. They may log on to www.yupptv.com or access the same via the YuppTV app on smart TVs, smart Blu-ray players, streaming media players, gaming consoles, smartphones, and tablets.

About YuppTV:

YuppTV is one of the world's largest Internet-based TV and On-demand service provider for South Asian content, offering more than 200 TV channels and 2000+ movies in India. YuppTV, recently received funding from Emerald Media, a Pan-Asian platform established by leading global investment firm KKR for investing in the media and entertainment sector, wherein Emerald Media acquired a significant minority stake in the company for US$50mn. YuppTV had earlier raised its Series A round of funding from Poarch Creek Indian Tribe of Alabama.

;