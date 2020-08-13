|
13.08.2020 23:13:00
Yum! Brands, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.47 Per Share
Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM) Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.47 per share of common stock. The quarterly dividend will be distributed September 11, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 26, 2020.
Yum! Brands, Inc., based in Louisville, Kentucky, has over 50,000 restaurants in more than 150 countries and territories primarily operating the Company’s KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands – global leaders of the chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories. The Company’s family of brands also includes The Habit Burger Grill, a fast-casual restaurant concept specializing in made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches and more. In 2019, YUM! Brands was named to the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index and ranked among the top 100 Best Corporate Citizens by Corporate Responsibility Magazine.
Category: Financial
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200813005810/en/
Nachrichten zu YUM! Brands Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|
31.07.20
|Juli 2020: Die Expertenmeinungen zur YUM! Brands-Aktie (finanzen.net)
|
31.07.20
|Yum Brands Inc (YUM) Q2 2020 Earnings Call Transcript (MotleyFool)
|
15.07.20
|Erste Schätzungen: YUM! Brands präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
01.07.20
|Pizza Hut franchisee bankruptcy signals Yum Brands tensions (Financial Times)
|
30.06.20
|Experten sehen bei YUM! Brands-Aktie Potenzial (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu YUM! Brands Inc.mehr Analysen
Inside (Anzeige)
Inside Fonds (Anzeige)
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Dow Jones letztlich im Minus -- Schweizer Börse zurückhaltend - SMI schliesst im Minus -- DAX wieder unter 13'000 -- Nikkei sticht an Asiens Börsen heraus
Börse aktuell - Live Ticker
Die heimische Börse zeigte sich am Donnerstag vorsichtig. Der deutsche Leitindex bewegte sich im Donnerstagshandel auf rotem Terrain. Die US-Märkte notierten im Handel uneins. Der Nikkei legte in Tokio zu.
Finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}