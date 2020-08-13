Yum! Brands, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.47 Per Share

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM) Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.47 per share of common stock. The quarterly dividend will be distributed September 11, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 26, 2020.

Yum! Brands, Inc., based in Louisville, Kentucky, has over 50,000 restaurants in more than 150 countries and territories primarily operating the Company’s KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands – global leaders of the chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories. The Company’s family of brands also includes The Habit Burger Grill, a fast-casual restaurant concept specializing in made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches and more. In 2019, YUM! Brands was named to the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index and ranked among the top 100 Best Corporate Citizens by Corporate Responsibility Magazine.

Category: Financial

