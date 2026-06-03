Yum! Brands COO Tracy Skeans Plans To Retire

(RTTNews) - Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM) announced that its Chief Operating Officer and Chief People & Culture Officer,Tracy Skeans, plans to retire after more than 25 years with the company. Skeans will remain in her current role through late this year, after which she will move into an advisory position.

Skeans' responsibilities will transition to the company's next Chief People & Culture Officer and Chief Scale Officer. Yum! Brands is working to fill both roles. Skeans will assist in the transition in her advisory role through early 2028.

Skeans spent more than 25 years with Yum! Brands and was instrumental in shaping the company's business, culture and leadership, the company said.