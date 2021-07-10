Yukon to receive federal assistance for support with COVID-19 efforts

OTTAWA, ON, July 10, 2021 /CNW/ - As the country continues to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, the Government of Canada is in regular contact with provinces and territories to assess the needs of each region and provide assistance.

Today, the Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness, the Honourable Bill Blair, and the Minister of Health, the Honourable Patty Hajdu, and the Minister of Northern Affairs, the Honourable Dan Vandal, confirmed that the Government of Canada has approved a request for assistance from the Government of Yukon to support COVID-19 efforts in the community.

Public Safety Canada, Public Health Agency of Canada, Health Canada and Indigenous Services Canada are working with the Government of Yukon to send more public health professionals to help with coordination and contact tracing, social supports, as well as to ship laboratory equipment and personal protective equipment.

The Government Operations Centre is coordinating the federal response to the situation in Yukon. Canadians can be assured that all orders of government are working together to deliver the required help in response to this COVID-19 outbreak.

Quotes

"The Government of Canada always stands ready to help the provinces and territories. We are pleased to be able to provide assistance to the citizens of Yukon in the ongoing fight against COVID-19. On behalf of the Government of Canada, I thank responding partners at all levels of government and the Canadian Red Cross for their commitment to caring for Canadians."

- The Honourable Bill Blair, Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness

"The federal government continues to work closely with all provinces and territories to provide any support needed in the fight against COVID-19. This approval of the request for assistance from Yukon for additional health services and other supports is another example of our close collaboration in protecting the health and safety of Canadians. I would also like to encourage everyone to continue doing their part to help control the spread of COVID-19 by following the advice of their local public health officials, and getting vaccinated when it is their turn."

-The Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Health

"Our government recognizes the COVID-19 pandemic continues to affect communities across Canada, including Yukon. With the approval of this request for assistance our government will continue to be there to support Yukon in stopping the spread of this virus and keep people safe. I want to thank the front line workers, public health officials and Indigenous and Territory partners for their continued leadership. By working together, providing needed resources, and continuing the vaccination campaign, we will get through this challenging time together.

-The Honourable Daniel Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs

Quick Facts

Given outbreaks in Whitehorse and other communities, the Yukon Minister of Community Services submitted a formal request for federal assistance on July 3.

and other communities, the Minister of Community Services submitted a formal request for federal assistance on . The territory requested health and social services personnel, help with contact tracing, rapid response teams for testing and vaccination, and social supports for vulnerable populations.

Working in collaboration with the Government of Yukon , the Government of Canada has offered the following:

, the Government of has offered the following: Public Safety will work with the Canadian Red Cross to provide health human resources and social supports;



Indigenous Services Canada will deliver emergency social services;



Public Health Agency of Canada has leveraged multiple programs to offer the following:

Assessment and coordination through a Rapid Response Team;





Testing equipment and expertise through the National Microbiology Laboratory;





Contact tracing through an agreement with Statistics Canada;





An isolation site through the Safe Voluntary Isolation Site Program;





Personal protective equipment from the National Emergency Strategic Stockpile;





Help with costs associated with staffing clinical positions, through the Health Human Resources Assistance Program; and,





Financial support under the Operational Framework for Mutual Aid Requests; Health Human Resources Program.

This support is in addition to the 100 CAF members currently deployed to Yukon under a separate request for assistance in response to flooding.

