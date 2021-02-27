YPF Sociedad Anónima Announces Final Settlement of its Exchange Offer with respect to its 2021 Old Notes

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, Feb. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- YPF S.A. ("YPF" or the "Company") announced today the final settlement of the Exchange Offer for its 2021 Old Notes made pursuant to exchange offer and consent solicitation memorandum dated January 7, 2021, as most recently amended on February 7, 2021 (the "Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation Memorandum"). Capitalized terms not defined herein shall have the meaning ascribed to them in the Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation Memorandum.

The 2021 Old Notes Late Participation Deadline was 11:59 p.m., New York City time, on February 25, 2021. Pursuant to the Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation Memorandum, Eligible Holders of 2021 Old Notes were required to validly tender and not validly withdraw their 2021 Old Notes prior to or at such time and date to be eligible to receive the 2021 Old Notes Late Exchange Consideration.

Based on information provided by D.F. King & Co., Inc. ("D.F. King"), the exchange agent and information agent for the Exchange Offer, tender instructions relating to the 2021 Old Notes for an aggregate principal amount of U.S.$ 570,000 were validly delivered after February 10, 2021 and not validly withdrawn prior to or at 11:59 p.m., New York City time, on February 25, 2021. YPF has accepted such tender instructions delivered pursuant to the Exchange Offers and Consent Solicitation.

Subject to the satisfaction or waiver of the conditions set forth in the Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation Memorandum, as consideration for the 2021 Old Notes accepted by the Company on the date hereof, the Company intends to on the 2021 Old Notes Late Settlement Date, (a) issue U.S.$ 469,680 aggregate principal amount of New Secured 2026 Notes and (b) pay U.S.$ 161,310 in cash, to Eligible Holders who validly tendered their 2021 Old Notes after February 10, 2021 and prior to the 2021 Old Notes Late Participation Deadline.

The 2021 Old Notes Late Settlement Date for the 2021 Old Notes validly tendered after February 10, 2021 and not validly withdrawn prior to or at the 2021 Old Notes Early Expiration Date will be March 1, 2021.

After giving effect to the issuance of the New Secured 2026 Notes on the 2021 Old Notes Late Settlement Date, the total amount of New Secured 2026 Notes will be US$ 775,782,279.

Tax Notice

For a summary of certain U.S. federal income tax consequences of the Exchange Offers and Consent Solicitation that may be relevant to a beneficial owner of the Old Notes or the New Notes, please review the section entitled "Taxation—Certain U.S. Federal Income Tax Considerations" in the Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation Memorandum and the below notice. If the information in this tax notice differs from the information contained in the Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation Memorandum, you should rely on the information in this tax notice.

Issue Date and Issue Price of the New Secured 2026 Notes

For U.S. federal income tax purposes, the "issue date" of the New Secured 2026 Notes was February 12, 2021, and their "issue price" will be their fair market value on that date.

U.S. Holders should consult their own tax advisors concerning the application of these rules, including the application of the rules to their particular circumstances.

D.F. King is acting as the Information and Exchange Agent for the Exchange Offer. Questions or requests for assistance related to any of the Exchange Offer or for additional copies of the Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation Documents may be directed to D.F. King & Co., Inc. by telephone at +1 (800) 848-3410 (U.S. toll free) and +1 (212) 269-5550 (collect), in writing at 48 Wall Street, New York, New York 10005, by email to ypf@dfking.com or by facsimile transmission at (212) 709-3328. You may also contact your broker, dealer, commercial bank, trust company or other nominee for assistance concerning the Exchange Offer. The Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation Documents are available for Eligible Holders at the following web address: www.dfking.com/ypf.

Citigroup Global Markets Inc., HSBC Securities (USA) Inc., Itau BBA USA Securities, Inc., and Santander Investment Securities Inc. acted as dealer managers (the "Dealer Managers") for the Exchange Offers and Consent Solicitation.

Citigroup Global Markets Inc. 388 Greenwich Street, 7th Floor New York, New York 10013 United States

Attention: Liability Management Group Call Collect: (212) 723-6106 US Toll-Free: (800) 558-3745 HSBC Securities (USA) Inc. 452 Fifth Avenue New York, New York 10018 United States

Attention: Global Liability Management Group Toll Free: +1 (888) HSBC-4LM Collect: +1 (212) 525-5552 lmamericas@us.hsbc.com Itau BBA USA Securities, Inc. 540 Madison Avenue, 24th Floor New York, NY 10022 United States

Attention: Debt Capital Markets Collect: +1 (212) 710-6749 Toll Free: +1 (888) 770-4828 Santander Investment Securities Inc. 45 East 53rd Street 5th Floor New York, New York 10022 United States

Attention: Liability Management Collect: +1 (212) 940-1442 Toll Free: +1 (855) 404-3636

