YouTube TV Introduces Lower-Priced Channel Plans With Sports, News And Entertainment Options

(RTTNews) - YouTube TV (GOOGL) is rolling out a new subscription structure this week that lets viewers pick smaller, lower-priced channel bundles instead of committing to a single all-inclusive plan.

Over the coming weeks, the platform will introduce more than 10 curated plans spanning sports, news, entertainment and family programming. Each option is priced below the standard YouTube TV package, giving users more flexibility to pay only for the content they actually watch.

The new Sports Plan offers major broadcast networks alongside popular sports channels such as ESPN, FS1 and NBC Sports at a discounted rate compared with the main plan, with ESPN Unlimited slated to be added later this year. A Sports + News tier combines live sports with national news outlets, while the Entertainment Plan focuses on movies, lifestyle and comedy channels at an even lower price point. Another bundle merges news, entertainment and family-friendly programming, targeting households with varied viewing needs.

Despite the slimmer bundles, subscribers will still have access to core YouTube TV features, including unlimited cloud DVR, support for multiple household members, multiview and key plays. Users can also customize further with add-ons like NFL Sunday Ticket, RedZone, premium streaming services and 4K options.

The standard YouTube TV plan will remain available as the most comprehensive package, but the company says the new plans are designed to give customers more control, flexibility and value while keeping everything within a single TV streaming platform.

Monday GOOGL closed at $324.32, up 0.45%, and is trading after hours at $325.03, up 0.22%, on the NasdaqGS.