YouTube Stars Trinity and Beyond Secure Licensing Opportunity with Fashion Angels Enterprises

IRVINE, Calif., June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As the stars of their hit YouTube Channel, Trinity and Madison have become the ultimate classmate, friend, and sporting buddy next door – virtually. Known for their wholesome videos that capture scavenger hunts, poolside pranks and quarantine activities, Trinity and Beyond have helped kids acclimate to the new normal – helping them feel socially connected despite physical distancing. With over 2.4 billion lifetime views and 5 million subscribers, Trinity and Beyond's channel showcases relatable activities and entertainment which will soon include on-trend products from their collaboration with Fashion Angels Enterprises. Anticipated products will include arts and crafts kits, such as bracelet making sets, backpacks, stickers and stationary. This is one of many licensing opportunities that will bring talent from Semaphore Licensing Solutions' ever-growing talent portfolio into stores and onto e-commerce sites.

"Our team focuses on bringing product lines to life that both expand and enhance the emotional connection between our talent and their loyal fans." -Michael Bienstock, Founder and CEO, Semaphore Licensing Solutions

"We are super excited to join forces with Semaphore Licensing Solutions on the Trinity and Beyond brand. This partnership 100% aligns with our companies strategic initiatives. Expanding our current product offerings by aligning with brands and talent that speak to core customers, is a key component in our diversification plans." -Jeffrey Fisher, President, Fashion Angels Enterprises

About Fashion Angels Enterprises:

Since 1996, Fashion Angels Enterprises has been offering the best in class craft, activity, stationery and lifestyle products to the girls, tween and teen markets. As a global supplier, FAE prides itself on innovation and trend right products. With 2+ decades of key accounts partnerships, FAE is the preferred vendor in its categories. Creativity, honesty and respect are the guiding principles FAE lives by. Fashion Angels Enterprises headquarters in located Milwaukee, WI., with satellite offices in Asia and Europe.

About Semaphore – A Family of Companies:

Founded in 2002, Semaphore offers a diverse suite of services including accounting, tax preparation, payroll, insurance, brand and licensing management. Serving clients across the globe, the firm has become the in-demand provider of choice for those who value a service driven approach, fueled by integrity. Semaphore's headquarters is located in Irvine, California where their team of seasoned professionals strive to see their clients thrive.

Learn more: SemaphoreLicensingSolutions.com

Contact: Paula Steurer

Sterling Public Relations

Direct: 949. 200. 6566

Paula@SterlingPublicRelationsOC.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/youtube-stars-trinity-and-beyond-secure-licensing-opportunity-with-fashion-angels-enterprises-301074061.html

SOURCE Semaphore