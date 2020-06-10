10.06.2020 23:33:00

YouTube Stars Trinity and Beyond Secure Licensing Opportunity with Fashion Angels Enterprises

IRVINE, Calif., June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As the stars of their hit YouTube Channel, Trinity and Madison have become the ultimate classmate, friend, and sporting buddy next door – virtually. Known for their wholesome videos that capture scavenger hunts, poolside pranks and quarantine activities, Trinity and Beyond have helped kids acclimate to the new normal – helping them feel socially connected despite physical distancing. With over 2.4 billion lifetime views and 5 million subscribers, Trinity and Beyond's channel showcases relatable activities and entertainment which will soon include on-trend products from their collaboration with Fashion Angels Enterprises. Anticipated products will include arts and crafts kits, such as bracelet making sets, backpacks, stickers and stationary. This is one of many licensing opportunities that will bring talent from Semaphore Licensing Solutions' ever-growing talent portfolio into stores and onto e-commerce sites.

Semaphore Licensing Solutions (PRNewsfoto/Semaphore)

"Our team focuses on bringing product lines to life that both expand and enhance the emotional connection between our talent and their loyal fans." -Michael Bienstock, Founder and CEO, Semaphore Licensing Solutions

"We are super excited to join forces with Semaphore Licensing Solutions on the Trinity and Beyond brand. This partnership 100% aligns with our companies strategic initiatives. Expanding our current product offerings by aligning with brands and talent that speak to core customers, is a key component in our diversification plans." -Jeffrey Fisher, President, Fashion Angels Enterprises 

About Fashion Angels Enterprises:
Since 1996, Fashion Angels Enterprises has been offering the best in class craft, activity, stationery and lifestyle products to the girls, tween and teen markets. As a global supplier, FAE prides itself on innovation and trend right products. With 2+ decades of key accounts partnerships, FAE is the preferred vendor in its categories. Creativity, honesty and respect are the guiding principles FAE lives by. Fashion Angels Enterprises headquarters in located Milwaukee, WI., with satellite offices in Asia and Europe.

About Semaphore – A Family of Companies:
Founded in 2002, Semaphore offers a diverse suite of services including accounting, tax preparation, payroll, insurance, brand and licensing management. Serving clients across the globe, the firm has become the in-demand provider of choice for those who value a service driven approach, fueled by integrity. Semaphore's headquarters is located in Irvine, California where their team of seasoned professionals strive to see their clients thrive.

Learn more: SemaphoreLicensingSolutions.com

Contact: Paula Steurer
Sterling Public Relations
Direct: 949. 200. 6566
Paula@SterlingPublicRelationsOC.com 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/youtube-stars-trinity-and-beyond-secure-licensing-opportunity-with-fashion-angels-enterprises-301074061.html

SOURCE Semaphore

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Lonza Grp 473.70
1.02 %
Givaudan 3’368.00
0.90 %
Sika 173.55
0.73 %
Swisscom 507.80
0.32 %
Nestle 105.26
-0.09 %
LafargeHolcim 42.43
-1.00 %
Alcon 58.20
-1.22 %
The Swatch Grp 199.75
-1.65 %
CieFinRichemont 63.86
-1.69 %
Adecco Group 47.40
-2.61 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

16:00
Palm Oil Monthly Update – June 2020
13:57
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 15.00% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
13:49
Vontobel: Attraktive Sekundärmarkt-opportunitäten
08:14
SMI gegen den Trend fester
09.06.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.80% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Barrick Gold Corp
08.06.20
SMI seitwärts - Finanztitel im Plus | BX Swiss TV
08.06.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

12:10
Schroders: Was kann uns die Covid-19-Krise im Kampf gegen den Klimawandel lehren?
08.06.20
Schroders: What will the world look like after Covid-19?
05.06.20
Schroders: Why equity market neutral strategies could be valuable in a crisis
mehr
SMI seitwärts - Finanztitel im Plus | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Trump kritisiert Börsenlegende Warren Buffett: Airline-Verkäufe waren ein Fehler
Nestlé-Aktie im Plus: Nestlé verkauft Buitoni-Geschäft in Nordamerika an Finanzinvestor
Fed-ZInssitzung: Dow schlussendlich tiefer -- SMI schliesst schwächer -- DAX beendet Handel im Minus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich ohne klare Richtung
Dow Jones beendet Handelstag tiefer, NASDAQ Composite nach Rekordhoch freundlich -- SMI schliesst fester -- DAX geht mit Verlusten aus dem Handel -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Finma untersucht weiteren Geldwäschereifall bei Julius Bär - Aktie gibt ab
Wieso der US-Dollar zum Franken auf den tiefsten Stand seit März fällt
Dufry-Aktie knickt ein: Noch keine Entwarnung für Reisebranche
Zurich-Aktie fällt zurück: Zurich platziert nachrangige Anleihe im Umfang von 750 Millionen Euro
CS-, UBS-Aktien & Co.: Gewinnmitnahmen belasten die Aktienkurse der Finanzwerte
OECD rechnet mit Einbruch der Schweizer Wirtschaft im 2020

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Fed-ZInssitzung: Dow schlussendlich tiefer -- SMI schliesst schwächer -- DAX beendet Handel im Minus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich ohne klare Richtung
An der Wall Street richteten Anleger ihre Aufmerksamkeit auf den Zinsentscheid der Notenbank. Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich zur Wochenmitte schwächer. Der DAX drehte in die Verlustzone. Die Börsen in Fernost zeigten sich am Mittwoch wenig verändert.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB