YouTrip Partners Withlocals to Bring Virtual Travel to Singaporeans With Over 100 Unique Experiences in 50 Destinations

YouTrip launches partnership with Withlocals to bring travel closer to Singaporeans through 100 virtual experiences by local hosts of each city

Travel demand has been pent up since travel came to a standstill and online experiences is an outlet for travellers to experience different parts of the world and its culture whilst at home

Withlocals boasts over 100 online experiences in 50 destinations and growing

To help keep the travel spirit alive, a free for all YouTrip x Withlocals live event will be held on 6 June at 5 to 6 pm , where users can experience a virtual tour of Berlin , Pompeii and Amsterdam

SINGAPORE, June 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- YouTrip, Singapore's leading multi-currency mobile wallet today launches a partnership with Withlocals, bringing online experiences to help curb pent up travel demand as the COVID-19 travel restrictions ensue. Withlocals is a travel marketplace based in Eindhoven, the Netherlands that connects travellers to local hosts through unique online experiences during this pandemic.

YouTrip has experienced a strong desire to travel among its community of users, many of whom had their travel plans this year deferred or cancelled. This partnership hopes to bring back the spirit and some parts of the travel experience to Singaporeans through live hosted tours online.

When the pandemic hit, Withlocals brought their experiences online to cater to the global travel ban. Similar to offline experiences, travellers can take private or group tours and activities hosted by local hosts through video conferencing in the comforts of their own homes.





Caecilia Chu, Co-Founder and CEO of YouTrip, said: "The pent up demand for travel will continue to grow as the fight against the pandemic carries on. Even with travel restrictions, it's great to be able to travel and explore the world through various online experiences from Withlocals. Most importantly, it reminds us of our love for travelling and encourages us to look forward to our next adventure once this is over."

Matthijs Keij, CEO of Withlocals, reaffirms Caecilia's words and adds: "The Withlocals mission has always been about connecting people with cultures. Even without travel, we can give everybody an opportunity to meet and interact with people across the globe. We're thrilled to do this together with the YouTrip community and let them explore the world from the comfort of their homes."

Enjoy a City Like a Local

With over 100 experiences from 50 destinations to choose from, travellers can pick unique and curated experiences from top destinations like Amsterdam, Rome, and Athens. Guided by passionate local hosts, travellers can expect online experiences in the form of street-walking tours, cooking classes, mythical storytelling, or just an exchange of local cultures. Each online experience can cater to group sizes of 1 to 14 participants, and the price starts from €22 onwards (~S$34) for a 1 to 2 hours session.

From 6 June 2020 onwards, YouTrip users can enjoy a 10% discount on all online and offline experiences when they make a Withlocals booking with their YouTrip card. More information will be announced during the YouTrip x Withlocals online live event.

Keeping The Travel Spirit Alive

To mark the launch of the partnership, YouTrip and Withlocals will be a launching a free for all live event on 6 June for attendees to experience virtual travel from Withlocals. During this interactive session, attendees can expect to experience the culture of Berlin, Pompeii and Amsterdam through local hosts of each city.

YouTrip x Withlocals Online Live Event

Date: 6 June 2020, Saturday

Time: 5.00 - 6.00pm

For more information, please visit: https://go.you.co/YouTripXWithlocals

Featured Withlocals Hosts

Drive Around & Explore Historic Berlin With Miha

Time travel into Berlin's past and enjoy the sights of Berlin while hearing about this city's rich history from its origins to WWII with Miha, who has been living in Berlin for the past 16 years





Get ready to explore the cursed city, its beautiful ruins and remains and go on a journey back in time with Raffaele, who is also a Neapolitan Archaeologist.





Take a unique virtual trip to Amsterdam and see it side-by-side with informal comedian and history passionate, Otto, who will share all about its history and local life

ABOUT YOUTRIP

YouTrip is a regional financial technology startup, dedicated to creating the best mobile financial services for travellers across Southeast Asia by simplifying overseas spending and creating a fuss-free travel experience. YouTrip first launched in Singapore in 2018 and subsequently in Thailand in 2019.

For more information, please visit www.you.co

ABOUT WITHLOCALS

Withlocals is a travel market place that connects travellers to local hosts all over the world through unique experiences, both online and offline. From cooking classes to things to do in a destination, or virtual city tours, to online workshops such as a yoga session or an origami workshop, all our experiences are crafted by local experts driven by their passions. Withlocals is offering over 2000 unique experiences with verified locals in 88 destinations.

For more information, please visit www.withlocals.com

