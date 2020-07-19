YOUTH bring LEADERS together at the YOUTH DAY YD2020 FestCast this Sunday, JULY 19

TORONTO, July 19, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- YOUTH DAY Founder and Executive Producer, Tylaine Duggan, confirms that all levels of Government will be speaking to Youth as it launches its adapted YD2020 FestCast on YouTube this Sunday, JULY 19. It will be the first adaptation of the popular 14-year-old Festival which will provide young, aspiring Artists a digital worldwide platform for their showcases.

Tylaine says, "It is gratifying to see that the Arts can band together our Government Leaders, our Communities and our Corporate Champions, as we still celebrate the positive achievements of our next generation through technology. Even amidst COVID which stole their Stage, our Artists will still receive their well-deserved applause, and through our FestCast it will now echo around the World!"

As the hosting Country of Canada for YOUTH DAY Global, special addresses include The Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Premier of Ontario Doug Ford, The Mayor of Toronto John Tory and for YOUTH DAY Jamaica, The Mayor of Montego Bay Homer Davis. Retiring Chief of Police Mark Saunders also iterates "preventative" programs as previously commended of YOUTH DAY. Lead Media Sponsor CHUM 104.5 is spreading this "good news" story and a proud moment for us all.

Determined to exemplify the old adage, "Where there's a will, there's a way," the organization adapted its traditional 12-hour format at Yonge-Dundas Square, into 12 one-hour Reels being uploaded on YouTube this Sunday, JULY 19 from 11:00am on. Viewers tuning into the Free YOUTH DAY Global channel, are being asked to click the "like" icon and leave the Performers encouraging messages for continued inspiration in their passions.

Founder Ms. Duggan adds "While it will be different, I see a lot of 'silver linings' as these young people used their self-isolation time wisely on their chosen Art. They will now also be seen around the World; and you never know who'll be watching!" The YD family is proud to have entertained others who have gone on to receive JUNOS – and most recently, a young Lady from Toronto who received the "Golden Buzzer" just 2 years after appearing at YD2018. Just proves Dreams Can Come True – however you need a platform to BE PART OF IT!

Information about THE BIG DAY, will be regularly updated on the website http://www.youthdayglobal.com and fans can join the Facebook fan page and follow us right to the big day on major social platforms.

For the short FestCast Promo, click here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d5QJW77Uos0

ABOUT YOUTH DAY

YOUTH DAY, now in its 14th year, was created by Founder Tylaine Duggan after the tragic 2005 "Summer of the Gun" in Toronto, in order to engage Youth, help build their self-esteem, and provide them a platform to showcase their passions in the Arts. The free family Festival attracts some 40,000 visitors each July, and is operated 100% by dedicated volunteers.

Aspiring young Artists under 29 showcase their passion in MUSIC, DANCE, ART, PHOTOGRAPHY, FASHION and FILM. There is no competitive component to the Celebrations as everyone is a winner and shines on the YD Stage – and now for 2020 – the Global digital platform.

The Yonge-Dundas Square stage in downtown Toronto has been the home of YD for the past 10 years, and a unique Yonge Street closure adjacent, accommodates its popular YD Market with Food and Artisan Vendors, plus Community Organizations that exhibit. The Festival does not depend on Government Grants, and is enabled solely by Corporate Brands and caring Supporters.

In view of the recent imposed closure of public venues and large gathering restrictions, Youth Day has adapted with a unique FestCast to ensure the Artists' hard work and efforts over the year will now be further seen around the World. The 12-hour event will still be happening from recorded performances in isolation, and compiled into the BIG DAY 12 hourly Reels. Regular Festival updates and the Summer's FestCast information is posted on the website at http://www.youthdayglobal.com.

